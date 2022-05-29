Royal Fans Have A Big Question About The New £5 Prince William Coin

What does Prince William look like? If you look at an upcoming £5 coin, you may be startled. Some upcoming money depicts the heir to the throne with one radical change in tow. Here’s what’s going on.

William is famously a bald man. Save for some hair on the sides, the crown of his head only bares a few thin hairs. He started going bald in his early 20s, and now it’s something of a trademark for him. William famously beat Dwayne Johnson and Stanley Tucci in a study to discover the world’s sexiest bald man. While the study certainly raised eyebrows on social media, there’s no arguing his baldness.

Apparently, the Royal Mint did not get the memo. In honor of William’s 40th birthday next month, a limited edition £5 coin is getting minted. The coin was designed by Thomas T Docherty, and it includes “40” and his initial “W” which is adorned with a crown.

Prince William’s Got Hair

Curiously, the coin bears something else: a full head of hair on William’s head. He’s got more hair on the coin than he has in years.

NEW: For the first time, the Duke of Cambridge will appear alone on an official coin struck by the Royal Mint.



The £5 coin is being unveiled ahead of Prince William’s 40th birthday on 21st June. pic.twitter.com/PBWnzuQ1zV — Cameron Walker (@CameronDLWalker) May 22, 2022

It’s especially strange because William has never seemed ashamed of his hairline. As one would expect, social media immediately took notice.

That's great! But who's the guy on the coins pictured? — Peter Costen (@PeterCosten) May 22, 2022

The coin may just be an illusion. The gold background of the coin makes it difficult to distinguish how thin his hair actually is. However, it still seems like the coin is giving him a bit more up top than he’s got.

Ooh they've given him more hair lol — Rosie Lee 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇺🇦 (Rho) (@RosieLee777) May 22, 2022

First Time On The Money?

This isn’t the first time William’s appeared on a Royal Mint £5 coin. It pressed some to commemorate his wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011.

Someday, William’s bald head will be plastered on all the coins published by the royal mint. He will face to the right as per a 300-year tradition. Monarchs alternate which direction they’re facing on the money. Prince Charles will face left, so William will face to the right.

With extra hair or not, this is a nice gesture for the king in waiting. With all the hubbub surrounding the Platinum Jubilee, it seems at least the Royal Mint hasn’t forgotten about William’s 40th birthday. Chances are these coins will be in demand, for they have all the makings of a collector’s item.

