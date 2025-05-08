Prince William to Strip Meghan Markle of Royal Title Once He Becomes King, Source Claims

Although he’s not king yet, a source claims Prince William will be stripping his sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, of her royal title once he ascends the throne.

While recently speaking to the Daily Beast, the royal insider stated both Markle and Prince Harry could lose their HRH titles once Prince William becomes the King of England.

“Charles might be happy to put up with this, but William won’t,” the source said, referring to Markle using her HRH title with her lifestyle products. “He loathes and despises Harry and Meghan with every bone in his body.”

“He believes they have betrayed everything the family stands for,” the source continued. “And the idea that they are using their royal status as a calling card will enrage him.”

Meghan Markle May Have Violated the Agreement She and Prince Harry Made With Queen Elizabeth II

The source further pointed out that Meghan Markle’s use of her HRH title to promote her lifestyle brand, As Ever, may be in violation of the agreement she and Prince Harry made with the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The situation first surfaced after news emerged that Markle signed a gift basket for podcast host Jamie Kern Lima. She added the HRH title to the signature.

The note on the basket read, “With the Compliments of HRH The Duchess of Sussex.” Both the note and the basket appeared on Kern Lima’s podcast.

The royal source stated Markle’s continuous use of the HRH title exploited King Charles II’s weakness.

“Charles has completely lost control,” the insider declared. They then claimed it was “apparent” that Markle and Prince Harry have “every intention” of making the king’s final years a “misery.”

“Meghan using her HRH exposes how weak and enfeebled [King Charles II] is,” the source noted. “She knows he won’t do anything. There is no way King William will stand for this. The titles will simply be removed when he is king. A way will be found.”

Meanwhile, another royal insider stated that Meghan and Harry retain their HRH titles. However, they do not use them for commercial purposes. “While they do not publicly use ‘HRH,’ this was a personal gift, and their titles remain.”

The situation with the HRH titles comes amid Prince Harry publicly trying to reconcile with his family.