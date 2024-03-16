Prince William Affair Rumors Grow Amid Kate Middleton’s Absence

Rose Hanbury has reemerged into the limelight amidst rumors about Prince William and Kate Middleton, with affair allegations resurfacing.

Middleton has been mostly absent from public view since her scheduled abdominal surgery in January. Speculative and far-fetched conspiracy theories regarding her whereabouts and the rationale behind her extended absence have circulated widely on social media platforms.

The situation took a stranger turn when Kensington Palace unveiled a Mother’s Day picture of Middleton beaming alongside her children: Prince George, aged 10, Princess Charlotte, aged 8, and Prince Louis, aged 5. News agencies later retracted the photo, alleging it had been “manipulated.”

Alongside theories of Brazilian Butt Lift surgery, internet sleuths are dredging up past rumors of an alleged affair between Prince William and Rose Hanbury. Even late-night host Stephen Colbert mentioned the possible affair on Tuesday night. “The kingdom has been all aflutter by the seeming disappearance of Kate Middleton. Well now, internet sleuths are guessing that Kate’s absence may be related to her husband and the future king of England William having an affair,” Colbert said.

Who is the Woman Prince William is Rumored to Have Had an Affair With?

Rose Hanbury, 39, is part of William and Kate’s close circle. As reported by the NY Post, her ties to the royal family span generations. Her grandmother, Lady Elizabeth Lambart, served as one of the bridesmaids at the wedding of the late Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip in 1947.

Since 2009, Hanbury has been married to David Rocksavage, the 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley. The couple resides at their family’s estate, Houghton Hall in Norfolk, which is located near Anmer Hall, the estate of William and Kate.

The pair have mingled with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. They have graced events like Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral and King Charles III’s coronation in May 2023. Their 15-year-old son, Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, was a page of honor at the coronation, with Prince George. They also have two other children: Oliver’s twin, Alexander Hugh, and Iris Marina Aline, who is 8.

Before her marriage, Hanbury served as a researcher for Conservative Party Parliament member Michael Gove. Additionally, she was reportedly a model.

Rumors of an alleged affair between Prince William and Hanbury surfaced in 2019 after In Touch published the claim. Hanbury was reportedly close friends with Middleton, but their friendship allegedly soured around 2019. However, this claim was never officially confirmed.

Meanwhile, Hanbury, Middleton, and Prince William have remained silent on the circulating affair rumors. William’s lawyer refuted the claim, describing it as “false and highly damaging,” in a statement to the Daily Beast.