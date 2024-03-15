Kensington Palace Labeled Not a ‘Trusted Source’ After Kate Middleton Photo Scandal

A top news agency is giving Kensington Palace the side-eye after a little mix-up with a Kate Middleton photo. The head of Agence France-Presse (AFP) declared on Tuesday that the agency is reevaluating its previously close ties with Prince William and Kate Middleton. This is following the release of an altered photo of the Princess of Wales and their children. The image has now been withdrawn from circulation.

During an appearance on BBC Radio 4’s “Media Show,” Phil Chetwynd, AFP’s global news director, was questioned about whether the palace could be considered a reliable source. “No, absolutely not,” Chetwynd said. “Like with anything, when you’re let down by a source, the bar is raised.”

“We sent out notes to all our teams at the moment to be absolutely super more vigilant about the content coming across our desk,” he explained. “Even from what we would call trusted sources,” Chetwynd added.

The Upraor Began When William and Middleton Shared a Mother’s Day Image

The uproar started last Sunday, which was Mother’s Day in the UK. William and Middleton shared a photo on social media. The picture featured the princess, who has been out of the public eye since her abdominal surgery in January, with their three children: 10-year-old Prince George, 8-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 5-year-old Prince Louis.

Almost instantly, observant internet users spotted numerous obvious Photoshop mistakes. Prominent agencies like the Associated Press (AP), Reuters, Getty Images, and AFP issued an unusual “kill notice” to instruct media outlets to promptly remove the portrait.

Middleton apologized the next day on social media. “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused,” the princess wrote on X. “I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C.”

Kensington Palace Allegedly Denied News Outlets the Original Photo of Kate Middleton

Chetwynd revealed that the agencies held discussions before deciding to remove the image. They also requested the original from Kensington Palace, but it was allegedly declined.

The modified image has further intensified the enigma surrounding Middleton’s health. The Kensington Palace disclosed earlier this year that Kate Middleton had undergone a scheduled procedure but would not reappear in public until at least April. Rumors have swirled regarding why Middleton is being reclusive. Theories have ranged from Brazilian Butt Lift surgery to more serious medical procedures.