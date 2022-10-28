Why Prince Harry’s Upcoming Memoir Is Called ‘Spare’

Prince Harry has finally announced the release of his highly-anticipated memoir! SPARE will hit shelves in January next year, giving royal fans an inside look at the prince’s life. People are ready to read the book, but what does that title mean?

Publisher Says ‘SPARE’ Is Full Of ‘Insight, Revelation, Self-Examination, And Hard-Won Wisdom’

Penguin Random House released a statement regarding the book’s release, giving details about what readers can expect from the memoir. “SPARE takes readers immediately back to one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother’s coffin as the world watched in sorrow—and horror,” the statement read.

“As Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling—and how their lives would play out from that point on. For Harry, this is his story at last,” the statement continued. “With its raw, unflinching honesty, SPARE is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.”

“Penguin Random House is honored to be publishing Prince Harry’s candid and emotionally powerful story for readers everywhere,” said Markus Dohle, the CEO of Random House. “He shares a remarkably moving personal journey from trauma to healing, one that speaks to the power of love and will inspire and encourage millions of people around the world.”

Why The Book Is Called ‘SPARE’

Many are not surprised to hear that the book will seemingly focus on Harry’s relationship with his late mother, Princess Diana, and how her death affected him throughout his life. However, others are confused about the title of the book.

SPARE refers to an old British saying about members of the royal family, “The heir and the spare.” In this case, Prince William, next in line for the throne, is the heir, while Harry is the “spare.”

The saying dates back to the 12th century, and the “spare” is considered a “reserve” monarch who must be prepared at any time to take the throne if the heir cannot. This can have positive and negative implications: while the “spare” doesn’t have the pressures that the heir faces, they can also struggle with a sense of purposelessness within the royal family.

SPARE seemingly refers to Harry’s struggle with his role as the “spare” and the book will undoubtedly explore how he handled these feelings and found a place for himself—within and outside of the royal family.

