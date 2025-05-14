prince-harry-resurfaces-in-las-vegas-after-latest-controvery

Ignoring the noise of critics, Prince Harry resurfaces in Las Vegas following his less-than-stellar, controversial BBC interview.

According to the New York Post, the Duke of Sussex met with Tessy Ojo, the chief executive of The Diana Award, to honor his late mother, Princess Diana.

During the conversation, Harry launched a new youth-focused initiative called “Pledge to Invest” alongside the charity.

“Through the Diana Award, I’ve had the privilege of meeting young people who have turned adversity into action,” Prince Harry explained. “That’s not just inspiring — it’s the kind of untapped potential we can’t afford to overlook.”

He further shared, “Far too many young people are locked out of leadership pipelines because we’ve failed to build truly inclusive and accessible pathways. This generation isn’t waiting for permission to lead — they are already doing it.”

Prince Harry Praises the Younger Generation

Prince Harry further praised the younger generation, pointing out that the youth bring emotional intelligence, social awareness, and honesty about mental health. All of which he believes the previous generations struggled to express.

“What sets them apart isn’t just their boldness,” he pointed out. “But their refusal to settle for the status quo.”

Harry was also joined by the organization’s Legacy Award recipients, Sikander Khan and Christina Williams. Khan and Williams were awarded for their outstanding leadership and social impact contributions.

“Every single young person has potential,” Harry continued. “From a younger generation standpoint, in an apathetic world, there’s more empathy in this generation than I’ve ever seen before.”

He then added that the world needs more of the younger generation to stand up for themselves and their communities. “We need fearless leadership. So I tip my hat to both of you and what you represent.”

