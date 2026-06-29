Prince William Gives Rare Insight on Life in the Windsor Castle While Remembering ‘Granny’ Queen Elizabeth II

Nearly four years after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, a video of Prince William recalling a sweet memory of his late “granny” has resurfaced.

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In a video tribute on the Queen’s memorial platform, the prince reflects on having tea with her and his late grandfather, Prince Philip. He had notably visited with them while studying at Eton College.

“Whilst I had the privilege to know the late Queen better than most, some of my fondest memories of my grandmother are from here in Windsor,” he explained. “I remember many a quiet afternoon, having tea with her and my grandfather at the castle, chatting, sharing stories, and seeing how completely at ease she was here, surrounded by family and her much-loved dogs and horses.”

Prince William further shared, “To this day, she’s given me a love of teatime that I never knew I needed. Watching her ride her horses in the Great Park, even well into her later years, showed a side of Granny the world didn’t often see – off-duty, relaxed and utterly at home/”

He went on to add that the special moments with his granny are the ones he will always hold dear.

Queen Elizabeth II died just months after celebrating her 96th birthday.

King Charles and Queen Camilla Launched the Digital Platform to Honor Queen Elizabeth II

The digital memorial for Queen Elizabeth was launched on April 21, the day that would have been her 100th birthday.

She lived to be the longest-reigning monarch in history, at 70 years.

Alex Holmes, member of the Queen Elizabeth Memorial Committee, previously told PEOPLE that the platform was the “culmination of two years of work.”

“We’ve spent a long time speaking not just to those who knew the Queen well,” Holmes shared. “But community organizations across the UK. The memorial park in St. James’s Park is going to be a really beautiful place that brings people together in the same way that the Queen did.”

“She had that ability to bring people together,” he added. “Whether it was intergenerational or from different faiths or communities.”