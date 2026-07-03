Prince William Crashes Travis Kelce’s Podcast Just Before His Wedding to Taylor Swift

While America’s beloved Prom King and Queen, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, reportedly gear up for their wedding, Prince William is making his debut on Travis’s podcast.

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Indeed, the 44-year-old future king made a surprise appearance in an Instagram teaser for Travis and his bro Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast, set to drop later today (July 3).

“Our guest today is the 6 foot 3′ Prince from London, England,” Jason boomed in his trademark larger-than-life intro, before rattling off Prince William’s impossibly long list of royal titles.

“That’s right. The president of the English Football Association, the Vice Royal Patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, the Duke of Cambridge, the Duke of Cornwall, the Lord of the Isles, Prince and Great Steward of Scotland, Earl of Chester, and the Prince of Wales,” the 38-year-old former football player continued.

“92 percenters, please welcome his Royal Highness, Prince William!” Jason shouted.

“Let’s go!” Travis, ever the wordsmith, added.

The 36-year-old NFL star, game show host, actor, and soon-to-be Mr. Taylor Swift bowed as a slightly amused Prince William squeezed between him and Jason in the clip.

“That is quite the intro, guys. Amazing,” a polite Prince William managed.

“We had to do it big for you, had to do it big,” Jason shot back.

Prince William Reportedly Won’t Be Attending Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s Wedding

The podcast teaser dropped just hours after guests reportedly arrived at Madison Square Garden for Travis and Taylor Swift’s apparent rehearsal dinner. The couple has kept their big day tighter than a two-minute drill, but rumors are swirling that the football player and billionaire pop queen will officially make it official at Madison Square Garden later today (July 3).

While Prince William is having his moment on New Heights, PEOPLE reported that the royal will not be attending Travis’s “So High School” wedding.

Prince William and Taylor Swift in 2013. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Centrepoint/Getty Images)

William previously met the couple when he attended Swift’s Wembley Stadium Eras Tour in 2024 with Prince George and Princess Charlotte.