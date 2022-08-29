Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Welcome New Addition To Their Family

This week, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle delighted animal lovers everywhere by opening up their home to an adorable 7-year-old beagle named Momma Mia. The couple decided to adopt the pup through the Beagle Freedom Project, an organization dedicated to rescuing and rehoming animals from experimental research labs.

The Sussex Clan Just Added A New Member

Not quite the rags-to-riches story you’re used to! Recent reports confirm Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have adopted a senior rescue dog from the Beagle Freedom Project. Seven-year-old Momma Mia is now a part of the Sussex household, and we couldn’t be more thrilled.

The pup was one of 4,000 beagles rescued from a Virginia breeding facility owned by Envigo RMS just last month. Prepare yourself, because her harrowing story is sure to tug at your heartstrings.

Momma Mia, who is referred to just as “Mia” on the BFP website, spent her life in captivity. When she was rescued, she had just given birth to a litter of eight. According to a video that the organization posted about the special pup, her sole purpose at the facility was for breeding.

She “had been deprived of proper nutrients, love, and affection,” BFP wrote. The video promises that Mia is safe now, and she, along with her puppies, will soon be in loving homes. “Once destined for a laboratory… Now destined for LOVE!” the video captions read.

The Sussexes Visited The Rescue Center

According to animal rights attorney Shannon Keith, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are the most loving, sensitive, and caring adopters I have ever met!”

The royal couple was determined to rescue a senior dog, despite there being plenty of puppies to choose from. “She was like ‘No, we don’t want a Christmas puppy … We want ones we can help who are older,'” Keith adds. “They made a point to adopt a rescue named Mia, who most would overlook because she is older, has health issues, and is traumatized by her past.”

Keith insists the Sussexes have been keeping the Beagle Freedom Project updated on how Momma Mia’s adjusting to her new home. Considering this isn’t the Sussexes’ first family pet, we’re sure it’s a match made in heaven. Back in 2015, Markle rescued her first pup—a lovable beagle named Guy.

You can learn more about the amazing work the Beagle Freedom Project does on their website, bfp.org. Feel free to donate to their cause, share their information, or even take a look at their adoptable pets. In the meantime, we’ll be waiting not very patiently for pictures of the Sussexes’ newest family member!

