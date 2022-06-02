Royal Family Allegedly Banned Prince Harry And Meghan Markle From Palace Grounds Last Year, Royal Gossip Said

Are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry still banned from the palace? 365 days ago, Gossip Cop encountered a story about the two receiving a lifetime ban from royal houses as a result of their interview with Oprah Winfrey. Let’s look back on that story to see if there was anything to it.

Prince Harry Exiled Forever?

Per In Touch, Harry could never go home again after receiving a lifetime ban from the palace. Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Prince William had “secretly banned Harry and Meghan from returning to the royal family. And the queen wants to strip them of their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles,” a source revealed.

Charles was especially bitter because “Harry could destroy Charles’ chances of becoming king,” an insider said. Harry was reaping what he had sown when he left the United Kingdom in the first place.

The tabloid couldn’t even name which palace the duke had been banned from. This was an extremely lopsided story bashing Markle and Harry for everything while Charles and the royal family were without sin.

Gossip Cop pointed out that Charles is guaranteed to become king because of law, not public opinion. Considering Harry was already primed to return home for the Princess Diana statue unveiling, this myth did not have a leg to stand on.

Is Meghan Markle Still Banned?

Nope! Markle and Harry were never actually banned from royal premises. The two took a high-profile secret meeting with Queen Elizabeth earlier this year which seemed to cool tension between the Sussexes and the rest of the family. The two are expected to attend a few Platinum Jubilee events, albeit relatively outside of the spotlight.

In Touch was never accurate, to begin with. Harry and Markle never stopped owning Frogmore Cottage. It’s still their royal residence whenever they come to town. Talk about a preposterous story.

Tabloid Has Not Releneted

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are still bullied by this tabloid to this day. Last month it claimed the two were “desperate for cash” and exploiting Elizabeth for money. They’re both millionaires many times over, so this rumor didn’t have a leg to stand on.

Gossip Cop also busted its story about Markle’s obsession with Prince William. Tabloids try to make Markle an evil social climber. It’s problematic on many different levels and not accurate at all. Elizabeth has not banned Harry or Markle from the United Kingdom, so this story was bogus.

