Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Make Rare Statement Regarding Daughter Lilibet’s Christening

Ever since baby Lilibet Diana, daughter of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, was born, there’s been rampant speculation from the tabloids about just where the baby girl will be christened. According to British royal tradition, the ceremony typically takes place in England.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Release Statement On Baby Lilibet Christening Drama

With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, not to mention the tension between Harry and the rest of the family, some have wondered if the royal couple will choose to flout tradition and hold a California ceremony instead. Now a representative for the Sussexes has released a statement regarding the couple’s plans for their infant daughter.

Tabloids Take Aim At Royal Couple

Just a month after Lilibet’s birth three tabloids each published reports claiming to know what Markle and Harry had planned for their newborn’s christening ceremony. New Idea insisted that Markle pressured Harry into doing a “secret” christening, from which his older brother Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton were supposedly banned.

The report even claimed that Markle tried to get Harry to smuggle their son Archie’s christening gown back to the U.S., but his attempts were apparently thwarted by his 95-year-old grandmother Queen Elizabeth. Another tabloid, Heat, reported that Harry and Markle were planning a “Hollywood christening” for their baby girl and would be dropping some serious dough to make it happen.

The third tabloid, Woman’s Day, claimed there was tension between new mom Princess Eugenie and Markle over their “dueling christenings.” Apparently, Eugenie was worried that Markle’s “showy California ceremony” would upstage her own son’s christening. Since all three of these reports were released in late July, and the ceremony hasn’t taken place in the ensuing months, it’s clear that there was no truth to these reports.

Here’s What’s Really Going On

Now that Markle and Harry’s representative has spoken out on the subject, we have a much better idea of what’s really going on. In a statement obtained by The Blast, a representative for the royal renegades explained, “Plans for the baby’s christening have not been finalized, and as such, any assumptions about what will or will not take place are mere speculation.”

Her older brother Archie had already been christened by the time he was two-months-old, and baby Lilibet just turned 4-months-old, so there’s already a difference between the two siblings’ christening ceremonies.

With the COVID-19 pandemic still in effect and affecting travel between the two countries, not to mention the restrictions on large gatherings in the US, it’s likely that even more time will pass before Lilibet’s christening. Too many outlets are too eager to stir up drama rather than report the facts.