Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Win Rare Praise From Royal Experts For Personal Accomplishment

These days, it seems like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can’t make a move without upsetting someone. However, one royal source recently commended the couple for reaching a personal goal.

Royal Source Says Harry And Markle’s Visit Was ‘Fantastic’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a highly-publicized trip to the UK—their first official visit since 2020’s Megxit. The couple also brought along their children, Archie and Lilibet, and royal fans were excited to see the family rejoin the royals for the queen’s Jubilee celebrations.

RELATED: Why Royal Women Always Sit In The Rear Carriage

While there have been whispers of drama within the royal family amid Harry and Markle’s return, one palace source waved away the rumors at Clarence House’s annual review. “It was fantastic to see them. It was wonderful to have them back in Britain,” the source said.

“The prince and the duchess were absolutely thrilled to see them,” they continued. “The prince, of course, hasn’t seen his grandson Archie for a bit of time and so it was very, very, very special to have some time with him. He hadn’t met Lili, his granddaughter, and so to meet her was very emotional, a very, very wonderful thing.”

Source Commends Couple For ‘Transition To Financial Independence’

This royal source also took a moment to praise the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for achieving financial independence: “Great credit to them. They said they wanted to transition to financial independence and that has now been achieved.”

Harry and Markle managed to do this by securing multi-million dollar deals with Netflix and Spotify to create content for the streaming platforms. This is in direct opposition to the rumors that the couple is penniless and begging the rest of the royals for money.

Even without their Netflix and Spotify deals, the couple would still be financially fine. Markle has millions left over from her Hollywood days, while Harry has a hefty inheritance from his late mother, Princess Diana.

How Much Is Charles Saving?

With Harry and Markle off the books, Prince Charles is spending significantly less these days. Charles picks up the tab for activities for both Prince William and Harry’s families, but that number has gone down by about £1.2 million in the two years since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decamped for the US.

While many have criticized the royal couple for continuing to take money from Charles in the immediate aftermath of Megxit, this latest report from Clarence House shows that Harry and Markle have made a clean financial break from the royals and are standing on their own.

More From Suggest