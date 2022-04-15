TV Host Blasts Prince Harry And Meghan Markle For Skipping Visit With Queen, Says He ‘Can’t Even Look At Them’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are under fire again. This time, an Australian TV host is slamming the royal couple for traveling to Europe for the Invictus Games, while skipping a visit to Queen Elizabeth.

Australian TV Host Blasts The Couple For ‘Ludicrous’ Decision

Karl Stefanovic, the host of Today, criticized the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their recent travel plans and their demands for private armed security guards for their visit to Holland. Their request for the security detail was denied by Dutch authorities.

The couple is so concerned about their safety that they refuse to visit the UK, saying that they do not “feel safe” in the country. This concern for personal safety has caused Harry to miss many royal events, including a memorial service for his late grandfather, Prince Philip.

Stefanovic blasted the couple for passing up an opportunity to see Queen Elizabeth, calling their hesitancy to visit London “ludicrous.” During a conversation with co-host Allison Langdon and The Daily Mirror‘s Royal Editor Russell Myers, he criticized Harry and Markle for traveling to Holland, but not England.

Myers started the conversation off, saying, “[Harry] skipped Prince Philip’s memorial. The rest of the Royal Family were there. There were royals from all over Europe and still Harry and Megan couldn’t be bothered to turn up. It’s ridiculous.”

Langdon added, “It’s getting harder and harder to defend them.” Stefanovic, a frequent critic of the Duchess of Sussex, said, “I can’t even look at them. [I used to like Harry] and even Meghan back in the day. Maybe the first season of Suits. Then it was all downhill from there.”

The Show Hosts’ History Of Dislike For Harry And Markle

Stefanovic has previously slammed Markle for acting like “she’s the first mum ever” and laughed at a video of the duchess reading her children’s book The Bench to her son Archie. He and co-host Sophie Walsh also criticized a video Markle posted in honor of her new 40×40 initiative.

The initiative asked 40 of Markle’s friends to spend 40 minutes of their time advising women on how to get back into the workplace. Walsh said, “I love that she’s lecturing people about getting back to the workplace and she quit her job as a royal after less than two years.” Stefanovic agreed, saying that she and Harry are already making millions off their Netflix and Spotify deals.

As Harry and Markle continue to fight it out in the British courts over security, it’s unknown whether or not the couple and their children will ever return to the UK. Security concerns or not, their continued absence is doing them no favors in the public eye.

