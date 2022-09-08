Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Cancel London Appearance Amid Queen Elizabeth’s Health Crisis

As news broke of a recent downturn in Queen Elizabeth’s health, members of the royal family raced to be by her side, Prince Harry included. He is currently on his way to Scotland after canceling a public appearance in London.

Buckingham Palace Reveals ‘The Queen’s Doctors Are Concerned’

This morning, people around the world were hit with the news that the queen was currently under “medical supervision.” The statement continued, “Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.”

A statement from Buckingham Palace:https://t.co/2x2oD289nL — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

“The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral,” Buckingham Palace assured the public. Members of the royal family soon started showing up at Balmoral Castle, Queen Elizabeth’s Scotland estate.

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles landed in a helicopter at Balmoral earlier today. Princess Anne was already in Scotland at the time and is with her mother as well. The queen’s other children, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, are currently on their way to Scotland, along with Her Majesty’s grandson, Prince William.

Harry And Markle Cancel London Appearance To Be By Queen’s Side

Harry and Markle were already in Europe for a brief tour, and have been staying at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. Their spokesperson initially confirmed the couple “will be traveling to Scotland” to be with the rest of the family at this time. The couple was in Germany to promote the Invictus Games but headed back to the UK as soon as news of Queen Elizabeth’s health issue broke. While Prince Harry is making his way to Scotland to be with his grandmother, Markle is staying in London for the time being but may soon follow her husband.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were also set to attend the WellChild Awards in London tonight, but have canceled their appearance and prolonged their stay in the UK.

Queen Elizabeth’s Most Recent Public Appearance

Queen Elizabeth was last seen in public in photos of her meeting with new Prime Minister Liz Truss. This meeting normally would have taken place at London’s Buckingham Palace, but due to the queen’s ongoing mobility issues, Truss came to Balmoral.

The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime.



My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time. — Liz Truss (@trussliz) September 8, 2022

Truss tweeted, “My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time.” People around the world are keeping Queen Elizabeth in their thoughts as her family travels to be by her side at this time.

