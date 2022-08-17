Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Headed To England, Will They Meet Up With Prince William And The Queen?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are planning yet another visit to Europe in early September to “visit with several charities close to their hearts,” a spokesperson for the couple reveals. The first stop on the couple’s itinerary is the UK for the One Young World Summit, a global convention for some of the world’s most promising young leaders.

Then the duke and duchess will spend some time in Germany for the “One Year to Go” ceremony, a gathering meant to mark the start of preparations for next year’s Invictus Games. And finally, the pair is set to return to the UK for the Well Child Awards, a ceremony dedicated to the UK’s seriously ill children and young people, as well as their families and caregivers.

Will They Meet With The Cambridges?

It’s clear the Sussexes have a busy week planned, but will they have time to meet with their royal relatives while in the UK? They’ll likely stay at Frogmore Cottage during their visit. This pretty much ensures they’ll spend time with Princess Eugenie and her husband since they’ve been living in the Sussexes’ UK home for the past couple of years.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are expected to settle into Adelaide Cottage by then, and their new residence is less than a mile away from Frogmore. So, there’s certainly a chance they’ll cross paths with the Sussexes.

But there’s no denying a certain degree of uncertainty about their willingness to interact publicly. Despite Harry’s two last UK visits, he and William haven’t been photographed together in over a year. And Meghan Markle hasn’t crossed paths with William or Middleton since leaving the UK in early 2020. While a reunion between the brothers and their families would be a welcome sight, it’s still up in the air at this point.

Will The Queen Be Available?

As for the queen, things are a bit tricky as well. Her Majesty has been staying at Balmoral Castle in Scotland for her annual summer holiday. But she will return to England that very week to meet with the departing Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his incoming successor. She’s also expected to confirm the appointments of Cabinet ministers during the transition.

There’s no doubt that the queen would like to see her grandson given they’ve met twice this year already. But, considering the queen’s busy schedule, we wouldn’t be surprised if she ends up struggling to find time to meet with Harry and Markle.

But as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle embark on their third visit to the United Kingdom in the past six months, we’re taking that as a good sign for their tenuous relationship with the extended royal family. The stars may not align for a grand family reunion come September. But if the Sussexes’ recent movements are any indicator, there’s a good chance they’ll see the rest of the family again soon.

