Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Reportedly Presenting At The Oscars Instead Of Attending Prince Philip Thanksgiving Service

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing scandals left and right over their controversial decision to not travel to the United Kingdom to attend the late Prince Philip’s thanksgiving service. Already, Harry has faced censure from some royal experts over the fact that he’s traveling to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games just days after the service.

Now, some sources are claiming that the royal troublemakers had been planning to present Best Picture at the Academy Awards ceremony, though there’s no clear consensus as to whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will show up at the star-studded event.

Why Prince Harry Won’t Attend Grandfather’s Thanksgiving Service

Prince Philip passed away last year on April 9 at the age of 99 years old, and while his grandson Prince Harry was able to travel back home to the UK to attend the funeral, he’s announced that he will not be able to attend the upcoming thanksgiving service on March 29.

This decision has not been without its controversies, despite Harry thoroughly explaining his reasons. The Duke of Sussex has, for the last few months, argued that he is unable to return to his native homeland because of security concerns exacerbated by the fact that he no longer receives security protection as a member of the royal family and the government’s refusal to allow him to personally pay for police protection.

An Eerie Parallel To Princess Diana’s Death

During the duke’s last visit to England last summer to unveil a statue in honor of his late mother Princess Diana, Harry claimed that the paparazzi chased his vehicle, creating an unsafe situation. It’s clear to see why the incident would leave Harry spooked, as the same tragic circumstance cost his mother her life.

Despite these eerie parallels, Prince Harry, as well as his wife Meghan Markle, are now being called out over allegations that they were reportedly being “lined up to present the Best Picture Oscar” at the upcoming March 27 Academy Awards ceremony.

The Sussexes Alleged Oscar Plans

According to reporting from The Sun, both Markle and Harry were approached at the end of last year to present the award, but it’s apparently unclear what the Sussexes’ response was. The two had allegedly originally been approached to present the award for Best Actress. Ironically enough, it was supposedly Kristen Stewart’s nomination for her role in Spencer, a film about the life of Princess Diana, that threw a monkey wrench in the plans.

Despite the fact that there’s still no clear answer as to whether the Sussexes plan on presenting during the Oscars, a source who spoke to the outlet said if Harry participated, it would be seen “as a final kick in the teeth for the royal family if he did – he’s too nervous to fly to London without police protection, but happy to stand up in front of a huge live audience at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Not great optics.” Again, it’s not yet been announced or confirmed that either Prince Harry or Meghan Markle will be presenting at all at the Academy Awards.

Not A Great Way To Gain Support Back Home

It would appear that Prince Harry’s decision to skip his grandfather’s thanksgiving service, while thoroughly explained and accounted for, will have far-reaching consequences when it comes to the duke’s reputation in his homeland. Already, the duke and his American wife have been slipping in popularity polls since they announced that they were stepping back as working royals. This latest action likely won’t help those numbers.

