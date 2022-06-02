What Will Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Do During Their Platinum Jubilee Visit?

The eyes of the world are on England and the royals as they celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee. However, many watching the festivities are wondering about some more controversial members of the family. What will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle do while they’re in the UK?

Harry And Meghan Will Attend Just A Few Public Events

Many were shocked to hear that Harry and Markle would be traveling to England for the Jubilee celebration, bringing along their children: Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 11 months. As the two are no longer working royals, it’s expected that they will largely stay in the background during their visit.

According to the Telegraph, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will only attend a select few public outings. This doesn’t mean they’ll be keeping their distance from the rest of the royals, though. The couple is reportedly planning to spend a lot of time in private with the royals.

Some of the events that they will be there for? The Trooping of the Colours took place this morning, and Harry and Markle were in attendance. However, they did not appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony with the rest of the working royals. The pair will also attend the service of thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral on June 3.

The duke and duchess are reportedly in touch with the palace to discuss the logistics of their visit and appearances, but the royal aides are being kept “at arms’ length” when it comes to the couple’s plans.

The Queen Is Welcoming Them ‘With Open Arms’

While many are not pleased that Harry and Markle have returned to the UK, the queen is allegedly overjoyed to see them—and to meet her great-granddaughter and namesake Lilibet for the first time.

She is expected to “welcome Harry and Meghan with open arms” and will probably spend time with the family later this month when Lilibet celebrates her first birthday. Queen Elizabeth is reportedly planning on keeping the peace between her family members, even though relations are thought to be tense.

According to the Daily Mail, the queen wants her Jubilee celebrations to be “an occasion in which the country, including her own family, comes together.” She also “doesn’t want anything to overshadow it — and that includes any family issues.”

It appears as though Harry and Markle are perfectly in sync with the queen’s expectations. They seem happy to stay out of the spotlight during their visit and their spokesperson has released just one brief statement about the Jubilee: “The duke and duchess are excited and honored to attend the Jubilee celebrations.” Many are excited to see Harry, Markle, and their children back with the royal family, even if they won’t be as visible as the rest of the royals.

More From Suggest

Princess Charlotte Set To Inherit This Piece Of Grandmother Princess Diana’s History



Why Meghan Markle Is Being Blamed For Her Father’s Health Crisis



Prince William, Kate Middleton Photographed Breaking Royal Protocol For Fan