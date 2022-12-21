In Wake Of Docuseries, Will Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Attend The Coronation Of King Charles? Here’s What We Know

Many thought Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had officially burned all their bridges with the royal family after their explosive Netflix docuseries. However, the couple will reportedly still be invited to King Charles III’s upcoming coronation ceremony. Will they attend?

Royal Expert Says ‘The Door Will Always Be Left Ajar’ For Harry and Markle

According to the Daily Mail, King Charles will send an invitation to his coronation to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The ceremony is still in the early stages of planning—it’s set to take place May 6, 2023—but the outlet reported that Harry and Markle will be asked to attend.

“Harry is his son and His Majesty will always love him,” a palace insider shared. “While things are difficult at the moment, the door will always be left ajar.” Another source said that it would be “unlikely” their invitation would be revoked following their show, Harry & Meghan, as well as Harry’s upcoming memoir, Spare.

Some have hypothesized that the choice of date for the ceremony was a bit of a dig at Harry and Markle. May 6 is their son Archie’s birthday. However, one royal expert was quick to dispel those rumors.

“The date was chosen because it’s just before the state opening of Parliament and Charles will want to appear as King with his crown and the whole ceremonial [robes],” Tom Bower, author of Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors, explained.

Will King Charles Revoke The Sussexes’ Titles?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex might be invited to attend the king’s coronation, but many are wondering how long the pair will hold on to their royal titles. Harry and Markle’s bombshell revelations and accusations against the royal family have led some to call for King Charles to revoke their titles.

However, one royal expert explained to Page Six why this is most likely not going to happen. “Stripping their title is not something the king would likely ever consider …mostly because it would be too petty and punitive,” they said. “It would only lead to the Sussexes claiming that it was a retaliatory action and proof they were never wanted in the royal family.”

Prince Harry Will Almost Certainly Attend

The invitation might be extended to the couple, but it’s still unclear if Harry and Markle will accept. It seems highly likely—even with the tense relations between father and son at the moment, this is a huge moment for King Charles.

Harry attended both Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth’s funerals, as well as a ceremony for a statue unveiling for his mother, Princess Diana, so he’s clearly not opposed to returning to the UK.

The prince will most likely attend the coronation, but it’s unknown if Markle and their children will go with him. King Charles’ coronation might be a step toward reconciliation for the couple and the rest of the family, but only time will tell!

