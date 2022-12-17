A Poll Claims People ‘Didn’t Tune In’ For ‘Harry & Meghan’ Documentary, But That Doesn’t Seem True

The new Netflix series Harry & Meghan has been capturing the interest of people all over the world, with millions tuning in to get a behind-the-scenes look at the couple’s life.

However, one poll is claiming that the series’ viewership numbers are very low. So just how many people have watched Harry & Meghan?

‘Harry & Meghan’ Gives Fans An Inside Look At The Sussexes’ Life

Harry & Meghan is the long-anticipated Netflix docuseries about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who left the royal family in 2020 and have publicly spoken about their grievances with the family, as well as the monarchy and the British press.

The show’s first part consisted of three episodes and dropped on the streaming service on December 8. The episodes detailed Harry and Markle’s early lives, their courtship, and the lead-up to their wedding, as well as the hardships they faced on their road to the altar.

‘Mirror’ Claims People ‘Weren’t Interested’ In Docuseries, But Netflix’s Numbers Contradict That

It seems like everyone has been talking about the couple’s show, but a poll from the Mirror claims that many people have chosen not to watch.

The outlet released the results of a poll they ran among their readers, which stated that 87% of those polled “just weren’t interested” in Harry & Meghan. However, this directly contradicts the numbers released by Netflix.

According to Variety, the streaming service named Harry & Meghan as their No. 2 show that week, racking up 81.6 million viewer hours in its first four days of release. It’s estimated that around 28 million households watched the series—making it Netflix’s biggest documentary debut ever.

Will People Tune In For Part 2 Of ‘Meghan & Harry?’

The Mirror’s poll clearly doesn’t reflect the actual numbers of those who were watching the show. The outlet is running the same poll for the second part of Harry & Meghan, which premieres December 15.

So far, the results are basically the same, with 88% of those who voted in the poll saying they will not be watching the show.

Netflix has gotten grief for their methods of gathering data in the past—since they’re the only ones with access to their streaming statistics, it’s impossible to verify if the numbers are accurate.

However, it seems pretty probable that a docuseries about two of the most famous people on the planet would draw in millions of viewers around the world.

