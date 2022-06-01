Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Weren’t ‘Cut’ From Balcony Appearance During Jubilee, Here’s The Real Story

The world is celebrating the platinum jubilee of Queen Elizabeth. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be on hand for the festivities, but you won’t see them waving from the Buckingham Palace balcony. Some believe the Sussexes have been cut from the ceremony, but this is not the case. Here’s what’s really going on.

Working Royals Only

When Elizabeth waves to hundreds of thousands of Brits, she’s expected to do so besides the fellow senior members of the royal family. Prince Charles and Prince William should be there, but the royal family has made it clear who will not. Elizabeth has decreed that only working royals are allowed on the balcony.

In practice, this seems to deliberately cut exactly three people from the balcony: American-living Markle and Harry, and Prince Andrew. Andrew is a disgrace to the royal family owing to his connection to Jeffrey Epstein. He settled a serious pedophilia civil lawsuit out of court earlier this year. Elizabeth stood by him at Prince Philip’s thanksgiving ceremony, but he’ll be absent on this grander stage.

Prince Harry Wanted Out

Contrary to rumors, Harry and Markle were not cut from the ceremony. In an interview with Yahoo News, Finding Freedom co-author Omid Scobie says the Sussexes actually came up with the idea. Harry had “spoken with his grandmother about the possibility of not attending Trooping the Colour long before” a decision was made.

Harry and Markle also felt it would be “inappropriate” to stand on the balcony since they’re not working royals anymore, and the royal family agreed. This is significant. Critics of the Sussexes have seized this balcony moment as a loss for Harry and Markle and proof of conflict. If this royal source is to be believed, and we know Scobie has insight with close friends of the Sussexes, then everyone’s on the exact same page.

Spotlight For Elizabeth

A self-fulfilling prophecy is occurring across the media landscape. Hateful stories are pouring in about how Markle and Harry are going to sap all the attention away from Elizabeth during her triumphant celebration. In reality, Harry and Markle are just laying low at Frogmore Cottage. They probably won’t have any big presence during the weekend.

There are dozens if not hundreds of events honoring Elizabeth all throughout the United Kingdom. You really have to try and be upset because a few people chose to fly in for it. Here’s hoping Elizabeth’s meeting with Lilibet Diana leads to some cute photographs.

