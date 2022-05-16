Prince Harry Gives Sweet Nod To Daughter Lilibet Diana In New Video, Did You Catch It?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have done their best to keep their private lives private, and that includes keeping their children out of the spotlight. However, Harry recently paid a sweet tribute to his daughter Lilibet in a new video.

Prince Harry’s Funny Travel Video, Nod To Lilibet

The Duke of Sussex filmed a video for Travalyst, his non-profit travel organization. The prince was taking part in a New Zealand campaign that encourages tourists to make sustainable travel choices.

In the video, Harry can be seen jogging through the forest. When he stops to talk to an Aotearoa New Zealand Trip Rater, viewers can see the prince’s t-shirt, which reads, “Girl Dad.” It’s a sweet and subtle nod to his 11-month-old daughter, Lilibet Diana.

In addition to the reference to Lilibet, fans of the prince can also enjoy seeing Harry joke around with the New Zealand Trip Rater. The Trip Rater gives him a three-and-a-half star rating out of five for his 2018 trip to the country.

After being accused of dropping a candy wrapper on the ground while he was visiting, Harry responded, “No I don’t think so… we had an amazing time in New Zealand, it’s beautiful.” The Trip Rater does commend the prince for only using one towel and supporting local businesses, but Harry replied, “Hang on a second, how do you know that? How do you know that? That’s really weird.” After a few more jokes about the star-rating system, Harry jogs off.

Harry’s Statement About Working With Travalyst

In a statement about his involvement with Travalyst and his promotional video, Harry said, “As travel continues to come back, we have an opportunity and a need to redefine the industry—for better, for good. We created the non-profit Travalyst to rethink how travel can continue to expand our global understanding, to break down barriers, and to create cultural connections through experiences we otherwise wouldn’t have.”

“We do this while, at the same time, ensuring local communities truly feel benefit from tourism and safeguarding essential ecosystems. In a world where we’re tasked with rating so many things, we’re now asking: what if your destination rated you?” his statement continued. “Starting in beautiful Aotearoa New Zealand, we’re launching our first campaign. There is a well-known Māori proverb: Ehara taku toa i te toa takitahi, ēngari he toa takitini (Success is not the work of an individual. But the work of many)—we invite you to be a part of our many.”

Fans of the prince liked seeing Harry poke fun at himself in the humorous video about sustainable travel, and loved the pride he clearly feels in his organization and about being a “girl dad.”

