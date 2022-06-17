Supposed Royal ‘Expert’ Claims Prince Harry ‘Furious’ Over Jubilee Treatment, Demanding ‘Apology’ From Family

Is Prince Harry furious over his treatment at the Platinum Jubilee? One so-called expert says he will demand an apology from his family for being ignored. Gossip Cop investigates.

Prince Harry Wants An Apology

A royal biographer, Angela Levin, believes Harry wants an apology for how the royal family treated him on his most recent visit across the pond. The Duke of Sussex was “absolutely furious,” biographer Angela Levin says. “I think he would have been very, very upset that he was largely ignored.”

Harry feels like the family owes him an apology, but Levin believes Harry is the one who needs to apologize: “You can’t just go around being rude about people and expecting them to open their hearts to you again.” She’s upset with Harry over his interview with Oprah Winfrey.

A point of contention for Harry is the lack of support from his brother. The brothers reportedly saw none of each other during this trip. Levin puts this on Harry: “they didn’t take the trouble of finding out the Cambridges would be in Wales in the morning, and coming back to get ready for the Jubilee concert in the afternoon, so they couldn’t go.”

What struck Levin most of all was Harry’s anger. She says, “He wears his emotions on his face and he looked absolutely furious…he wears his emotions on his face and he looked absolutely furious.”

Where’s The Proof?

Gossip Cop is very familiar with Levin. Just because she’s written a book about Harry doesn’t mean she knows what goes on inside his head. Just recently she bashed him for opening a window. You read that right: his decision to roll down a window was apparently an affront to Queen Elizabeth.

It’s pretty easy to find photos of Harry both smiling and not smiling from his recent trip. It’s almost as if he’s a human being who can feel a myriad of emotions at any given time. If Harry really is furious over how his trip went, then he’s keeping it to himself. Contrary to what tabloids would have you believe, Harry and Meghan Markle seldom issue public statements. They have no social media whatsoever, so there’s not been a hint publicly of any fury or mistreatment.

Backward Logic

Focus on what Levin is saying about William. She’s bending over backward to defend William when Harry was only ever going to be in town for a few days. Surely meeting Lilibet Diana for the first time should have been a priority. For Levin however, this is somehow also Harry’s fault. He should have checked William’s plans extensively.

It’s hot takes like this that reveal how transparently lopsided these critics are against Harry. He truly can do no right. The Sussexes flew across the world with very young children to celebrate Elizabeth’s accomplishments, but apparently, that wasn’t close to good enough. This is what bias looks like.

