Prince Harry Is The Epitome Of ‘Casual Cool’ At Weekend Polo Match

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been making more public appearances in the last few days, and royal fans have loved seeing more of each of them. Harry recently showed up to play in the 2022 Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup.

The Sentebale Polo Cup Charity Event

Harry is a co-founding patron of the organization, which raises awareness and money for children and young people in Southern Africa who are struggling with extreme poverty, HIV/AIDS, and COVID-19.

Prince Harry playing polo at the event. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Sentebale)

The Sentebale Polo Cup takes place every year and raises money for charity. Over the last decade, the polo match has raised over $11 million. This year, the Sentebale polo team won the match, with every player on the team scoring at least one goal.

Harry’s Perfect Summer Look

In addition to playing in the match, Harry posed for pictures at the event. The prince’s outfit was perfect for the end of the summer. He wore white jeans and a matching button-down shirt, topped off with a tan sport coat. Harry accessorized with a tan belt and shoes.

Nacho Figueras and Prince Harry. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Sentebale)

The prince gave a speech ahead of the event, saying, “Sixteen years ago, Prince Seeiso and I founded Sentebale in honor of our mothers’ work in HIV, and named after my mum’s favorite flower, the ‘forget-me-not’ in Sesotho, representing our commitment to always remembering and advocating for those in need.”

He continued, “We are all proud of the support we are able to give the young people of Lesotho and Botswana to feel empowered, healthy, resilient, and able to thrive. The funds raised this year will be invested in these communities at a critical time, as inequalities have been exacerbated by the pandemic. We are enormously grateful to our partners and supporters here today.”

Teammate Calls Harry ‘Noble…A Good Friend’

Nacho Figueras, one of Harry’s teammates and an ambassador for Sentebale, discussed the prince and his performance at the match. “Being able to be here playing a sport that we love and that we share together as friends and teammates while supporting a great cause like Sentebale, it’s a great thing,” Figueras explained.

“We’ve been friends for quite a long time now,” he continued. “He’s been rock solid from day one. I like everything about him. He is noble, he is a good friend [and] he’s a very good polo player. He’s a competitive person… he likes to win.” Royal fans loved getting to see Harry participate in the charity polo match, and are hopeful that this might mean more public appearances for the prince and his family!

