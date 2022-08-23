An Inside Look At Prince George, Princess Charlotte, And Prince Louis’ New School

Royal outlets have been abuzz with news of the Cambridges’ move to Windsor this summer. As with most moves, this change means that Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s children will be switching to a new school. Here’s everything we know about the Lambrook School, where Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis will be continuing their education.

School’s Headmaster ‘Delighted’ To Have The Trio

Early this week, the palace announced the decision to send the children to Lambrook School, stating that the Cambridges are “pleased to have found a school for all three of their children which shares a similar ethos and values to [their previous institution].”

The school’s headmaster, Jonathan Perry, responded to the statement in kind:

“We are delighted that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be joining us this coming September and very much look forward to welcoming the family, as well as all of our new pupils, to our school community.”

What Do We Know About Lambrook School?

According to the school’s website, it hosts about 615 students from ages 3–13 on over 52 acres of land, and its mission is to ensure that its students “enter senior school life as confident, outgoing, intelligent and creative young people.”

It’s clear to see when reading about the school that there is no shortage of resources to help students achieve that mission. The sprawling academic catalog includes subjects ranging from math and science to drama, design and technology, and even swimming.

Speaking of athletics, the campus also boasts tennis courts, a sports hall, and a nine-hole golf course, as well as offerings for cricket, trampolining, and more.

Lambrook School even has options for its less athletically-inclined population including drama, a chorus, and a full-fledged dance studio.

The school has space for students who would like to board there, but it’s unlikely this will be the case for the young princes and princess, as their new home will only be a short drive from the school grounds.

Here’s hoping the young ones enjoy their time at their new school!

