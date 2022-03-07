Prince George, Louis, And Princess Charlotte Are Total Farm Kids According To Proud Parents William And Kate

Prince William and Kate Middleton recently traveled to Wales as part of the country’s St. David’s Day celebration. Between greeting locals and visiting Welsh businesses, the royal couple found time to share some personal stories about their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

William And Kate’s Farm Visit

William and Middleton visited Pant Farm, a goat farm that has been providing milk to a local cheese producer for almost 20 years. While touring the facilities, the couple learned about the challenges local farms face every day and how they work within the community.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also shared stories about their own time on a farm; over the school vacation time, William, Middleton, and their kids spent time on the queen’s farm. When a worker at Pant Farm talked about a robot used to move the animals’ feed, William said, “That was George’s job at half-term [vacation] — moving feed.”

He also shared that the family had been involved in the day-to-day activities of the farm. They even tried their hand at agroforestry, the strategic planting of trees and shrubs to improve the land.

It’s unconfirmed where exactly the family farmed, but seeing as how William and Middleton have a second home in Norfolk on Queen Elizabeth’s Sandringham estate, it’s assumed that was their location.

William Calls Time On Farm ‘Peaceful’

This isn’t the first time William and Middleton have talked about how outdoorsy their three children are. On a recent appearance on podcast Time to Walk, William discussed their time in Norfolk at their Anmer Hall home, saying, “We spend as much time as we can here, it’s very peaceful.”

That love of nature was passed down to William from his father, Prince Charles, and his grandmother, the queen. Charles has been a longtime supporter of organic farming, implementing the practice at Sandringham in 2017.

“It has always seemed to me somewhat logical to embrace a farming system that works with nature and not against her,” Charles said of the decision in an interview with Country Life.

Queen Elizabeth enjoys spending time in nature as well, often going for walks in the country and spending time with her beloved horses. While the royals have pretty hectic everyday lives, it’s clear that they all find peace and fun through their time outdoors.

More News From Suggest

Royal Parenting Woes: Prince Williams Shares The Struggles He And Kate Face With Prince George

The Royal Family Paid Tribute To Dr. Martin Luther King In A Most British Way

Queen Elizabeth Makes Bombshell Announcement Regarding Camilla