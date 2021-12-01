Prince Charles’ Alleged Skin Color Comments About Archie Addressed By His Spokesperson

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle caused a huge stir earlier this year when they claimed in their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey that a member of the royal family had wondered aloud in Harry’ presence about what color the couple’s children would be. Speculation has remained high over the mystery of who could have made the racially insensitive comment since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have remained mum about the identity. Recently, a royal biographer has claimed to have solved the mystery, and Prince Charles has been accused of being the one to make the remark, forcing him to address the rumor.

Veteran royal author Christopher Anderson has claimed to know who made the racially insensitive comment about Archie’s skin color. In his new book, Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan, Anderson claims Prince Charles speculated to his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, about what complexion Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children would be.

Harry and Markle made the revelation during their lengthy interview with Oprah Winfrey, with Harry recalling, “At the time, it was awkward. I was a bit shocked.” Though Markle was the first to bring up this accusation, Harry explained that the insensitive remark was made in his presence.

Royal Family’s First Reaction

Neither Markle nor Harry have exposed the family member who made the comment, though they did later say that it wasn’t made by either Queen Elizabeth or the late Prince Philip. The royal family commented on the accusations soon after they were made, with Harry’s brother Prince William telling reporters after being questioned, “We’re very much not a racist family.”

Buckingham Palace released a statement a few days after the interview aired, insisting the family was “saddened” to learn about all the challenges the couple faced. The statement went on to say, “While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”

What Charles’ Is Alleged To Have Said

Author Christopher Anderson doubled down on his claims about Prince Charles in an interview on the Today Show, saying, “On the morning that the engagement of Harry and Meghan was announced, in a very kind of benign way, Prince Charles started to muse on what their future grandchildren might look like.” In his book, he lays out the scene in further detail.

The conversation allegedly took place between Charles and Parker Bowles, with Charles musing, “I wonder what the children will look like?” Parker Bowles reportedly replied, “Well, absolutely gorgeous, I’m certain.” The book claims Charles insistently continued, “I mean, what do you think their children’s complexion might be?”

Prince Charles Responds Via Spokesperson

Charles has denied making the comment, however. His spokesperson, who’d accompanied the Prince of Wales on his trip to Barbados, told reporters that the book’s claim is “fiction and not worth further comment,” as reported by Reuters. It does seem strange that the author had access to a conversation between husband and wife at their private residence, but with all the royal gossip swirling around, we’re not ready to discount it quite yet.

Check Out These Holiday Deals And Steals

The Best Hostess Gifts Of 2021



The Best Gifts For The Person Who Has Everything (And Says They Want Nothing)



The Best Indulgent Spa Gifts To Pamper Your Loved Ones This Holiday Season



The Ultimate Comfort Gifts: Luxuriously Soft PJs, Towels, Sheets, And More



The Gift That Keeps On Giving: Best Subscription Gifts Of 2021