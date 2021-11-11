Prince Charles Reportedly Stormed Out In Tears After Queen Elizabeth Called Camilla Parker Bowles A ‘Wicked Woman’

Even though it’s been years, people are still clamoring for information about the marriage and subsequent divorce of Prince Charles and Princess Diana. The most recent reveal? Queen Elizabeth refused to allow Charles to marry longtime sweetheart Camilla Parker Bowles after his divorce, using such harsh language that her eldest son and heir was reportedly reduced to tears.

Prince Charles’ Desire To Move On

Soon after his separation from Princess Diana, Prince Charles was reportedly eager to move on with his life and marry Camilla Parker Bowles, whom he’d allegedly carried on an affair with while married to Diana. According to investigative journalist Tom Bower, he approached the Queen to ask for her blessing to move in with Camilla.

This proved to be a daunting task. The royal family was extremely upset with Charles for continuing to see Camilla while married to Diana and even after their marriage had ended. “Not only did they not want her present at any royal function, either formal or informal; they actively disapproved of her, and of Charles’ relationship with her,” Bower wrote in his book Rebel Prince: The Power, Passion and Defiance of Prince Charles.

Queen Brands Camilla A ‘Wicked Woman’

Queen Elizabeth, who had allegedly had a few martinis before the confrontation, quickly shut him down, saying she would not condone adultery or forgive Camilla for the hand she had in destroying Charles and Diana’s marriage. She also reportedly called her a “wicked woman” who she “wanted nothing to do with.”

Prince Charles was so upset after hearing this, he stormed out of the room and made a “tearful” phone call to Camilla, telling her what happened. There were also rumors that Queen Elizabeth asked Charles to end his relationship with Camilla after the death of Princess Diana.

It’s no secret that the royal family were not fans of Camilla, now Duchess of Cornwall. Even though the two had a relationship before he met Diana, Charles was told that Camilla was too experienced to be his bride, having already dated multiple men. She later married Andrew Parker Bowles, but she and the Duke of Wales continued their relationship.

After they both divorced their respective partners, Camilla was still deemed unsuitable for marriage, due to the fact that she was divorced.

Camilla And Queen Get Along ‘Very Well’ Today

Charles and Camilla eventually tied the knot in 2005 after a long battle to win the Queen’s approval. Queen Elizabeth has warmed to the Duchess of Cornwall through the years, though, and the two reportedly “get on very well” today.

In a speech delivered on Prince Charles’ 70th birthday, the Queen mentioned Camilla and acknowledged her role in helping to shape the future monarch. With reports of the Queen’s failing health, many are wondering if Camilla is ready to become queen herself.