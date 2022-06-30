Prince Charles ‘Jealous’ Of Prince William, Feels ‘Left Out’ Of Family Activities, Royal Expert Claims￼

Is there a family feud brewing between Prince Charles and Prince William? One rumor suggests Charles feels left out of his own family after many explosive fights with his son. Gossip Cop investigates.

Prince Charles Is A Jealous Man

Per The Sun, Charles is jealous of William’s friendship with Kate Middleton’s family. William is spending more and more time with the Middleton family, and Charles’ busy schedule means he’s getting left out. Charles has missed birthday parties for his own children. Royal staff frequently hearts “explosive rows” between Charles and William.

Nowadays, their relationship has improved. An insider says the two are on the same page regarding Prince Andrew, which has brought them closer together. Much of William’s ire is now directed at Prince Harry instead, as the two barely exchanged looks during Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.

Is There Anything To This?

If it feels like this story switched on a dime, that’s only because it absolutely did. The title and opening paint a picture of William and Charles in crisis, only for the two to suddenly make up halfway through the story. This is little more than a bait and switch story, for it promises drama only to rectify it in one fell swoop.

The Sun is trying to have its cake and eat it. It wants to promote royal drama between William and Charles, but it can’t make anyone other than Harry the villain for very long. What we’re left with is this uncomfortable story about Charles getting jealous of his in-laws… because he has a busy schedule?

When has Charles ever not been busy? Why would he suddenly feel jealous about the Middleton family when they’ve now been in his life for over a decade? This is a wicked flimsy story that buckles under the slightest bit of pressure.

For what it’s worth, William and Charles appear to be on the same page. They stood on the balcony together at the Platinum Jubilee and attended loads of events as a family. They’re also supposedly united against Harry, although Harry was able to visit Charles during his time across the pond. William made no time for his brother, even refusing to meet his newborn niece Lilibet Diana. The tension between William and Harry is its own can of worms, but all appears to be fine between heirs one and two.

The Bogus Feud

A feud between William and Charles writes itself, so it’s not surprising to see so many tabloids write the same exact story. Gossip Cop constantly encounters stories about Charles losing his spot in the line of succession to William. Even though these stories come out constantly, Charles is still the first in line for the throne.

