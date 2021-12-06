Prince Charles, Prince Harry Talking Again, But Sources Say It’s ‘Not All Roses’ Between Royal Father And Son

Prince Harry’s exit from the royal family has caused some bad blood between him and his family, but sources say he and Prince Charles might be patching things up. The two have not seen each other in eight months, but Page Six reports that they are back on speaking terms.

‘The Channels Of Communication Are Open’

The last time father and son saw each other in person was at Prince Philip’s funeral in April. Charles hasn’t even gotten the chance to meet his newest granddaughter, Lilibet, who was born in July. “Charles was hugely hurt when Harry and Meghan just dumped it on the family they were giving up their roles and moving abroad,” a royal insider told Page Six, referring to what the press dubbed “Megxit.”

“I don’t think [Harry and Charles] talked for a good while, but now the channels of communication are open,” the source continued, before admitting, “I don’t think it’s all roses. It’s not like they are sitting down for a heart-to-heart on the phone once a week.”

A new book details why relations might be so rocky between Harry and his father. Brothers and Wives, by Christopher Andersen, alleges that Charles is the family member who asked “What do you think their children’s complexion might be?” This bombshell was dropped earlier this year in Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview, but at the time, both declined to say who had asked the question.

A spokesperson for Charles called the account “fiction.” Harry and Meghan have not commented on it, but one royal source said, “I think people, on both sides of the Atlantic, in the family are united in agreeing they don’t want to give this book any more oxygen.”

Harry And Charles’ Complicated Relationship

Harry has been publicly critical of Charles before, claiming that his father expected him to “suffer” as he had, saying that he was handed down a “cycle” of “genetic pain and suffering.” He also claimed that Charles cut him off financially. However, financial accounts released this summer showed that he did financially support Harry and Meghan after they stepped down as senior members of the royal family, spending $6.3 million on both Harry and Prince William over the past year.

Harry and Meghan have not been back to the UK together since 2020, although the Duke of Sussex has returned for a handful of royal events. The couple will not be joining the rest of the royal family for Christmas this year, celebrating with their children at home in California. Another royal source said, “I think the family accept the situation. They’re not annoyed. They’re accepting things for how they are.”

