Explosive Report Claims Princes Charles, Harry’s Relationship Worse Than Ever Over Charity Scandal

Prince Harry and Prince Charles’ relationship is reportedly rockier than ever after it was revealed one of Harry’s charities had also received donations from a Saudi businessman at the center of the ongoing cash-for-honors scandal.

Charles has been weathering a tabloid storm after allegations that his charity, The Prince’s Foundation, was giving out knighthoods and citizenship in exchange for donations led to an investigation and the resignation of one of Charles’ longest serving aides.

After it was reported that one of Prince Harry’s charities had received a $50,000 donation from Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz, a Saudi billionaire implicated in the alleged cash-for-honors scheme, the Duke of Sussex quickly went on the defensive. In a rare move, his spokesperson told The Sunday Times that Harry had cut off contact with Mahfouz as early as 2013 because of “concerns over his motives.”

The spokesperson went on to claim that Harry had “expressed his concerns” about Mahfouz. Despite that, Charles continued to solicit millions of dollars in donations from the businessman and, in 2016, awarded him with a CBE, which grants U.K. citizenship, in an unpublicized ceremony.

Prince Of Wales Is ‘Keeping A Dignified Silence’

Charles is allegedly “deeply shocked and hurt” over Harry’s claims, feeling like his son is personally attacking him. However, sources say Charles is “keeping a dignified silence,” hoping to avoid any more public fights.

Could Harry’s Claims Affect His Father’s Reign?

An alleged friend of the Prince of Wales said, “Charles is deeply shocked and disappointed by Harry’s latest statement which effectively threw his father under the bus. There are fears that this episode with Mahfouz could even be a chapter in Harry’s autobiography. This attack was more damaging than the swipe at Charles’s parenting skills because this was a challenge to the way he conducts his business which is far more damaging to the future King.”

The source continued, “There is no way for Charles to fight back and defend himself publicly so he keeps a dignified silence. These constant barbs about his father from America could be very damaging to his reign. Attempts have been made to clear the air but they have barely spoken since the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.

“Charles very much loves his son and he will not be having a pop at Harry in return,” the friend said. “It’s that simple. He is not going to join in because loving his son is the thing that matters the most.”

A Look Back At Charles, Harry’s 2021 Relationship

The last time father and son were photographed near each other was at Prince Philip’s funeral eight months ago. Since then, the two have spoken on the phone, but it’s still tense, mostly due to Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive Oprah Winfrey interview.

After leaving the UK and the royal family, Harry and Markle appeared on television to air their grievances – some of which later turned out to be untrue. The biggest lie? Harry claimed Charles had cut him off financially, but it was later discovered that Charles gave his youngest son £2million in the 2020/21 financial year.

In addition to his recent appearance on a podcast where Harry said he moved to the US to “break the cycle” of pain he was raised in, the prince also has an autobiography coming out. Family and friends are bracing themselves for what other bombshells he might have in store; specifically, about his parents’ bitter divorce.

Holiday Gift Guides For Everyone

Forget Video Games And Dolls–These Interactive Projects For Kids Is The Best Gift For Any Child On Your List



I’m Giving Everyone On My Holiday Shopping List This Genius Tinted Powder Sunscreen-Here’s Why



Gift Salon Quality Hair At Home With These Highly Rated Hair Care Products



Snag Unlimited 5G Service For As Low As $25/Month This Holiday Season + Other Fantastic Deals



This Innovative Fruit Pigmented Clean Makeup Line Makes The Perfect Stocking Stuffer