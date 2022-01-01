Prince Charles’ ‘Devastating’ Confession Before Wedding, Camilla Parker Bowles’ ‘Mafia Thug’ Engagement Note, And More Of 2021’s Top Princess Diana News

Princess Diana has been in the news a lot this year thanks to depictions of her featured in Netflix’s The Crown and the film Spencer, a statue dedication ceremony led by her sons Princes William and Harry, and new revelations about the late royal dug up by royal biographers. Diana’s ex-husband, Prince Charles, and his second wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, feature heavily in unearthed royal anecdotes.

A friend of Princess Diana’s revealed that she received a “devastating” confession from Prince Charles shortly before their wedding in 1981 that seemingly set the tone for their doomed union.

According to a new documentary about the late people’s princess, Camilla Parker Bowles sent her romantic rival a “congratulatory” note in honor of Princess Diana’s engagement to Prince Charles, but the undertones of the missive, described by one reporter as a “mafia thug” style message, is impossible to miss.

Finally, we learned more about Princess Diana’s iconic “revenge” dress that she wore after it was revealed that Prince Charles confessed to having an affair with his now-wife Camilla Parker Bowles. The story behind the dress has shed more light on Diana’s state of mind at the time.

As we approach the tragic 25th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death, we continue to learn more about what she experienced behind closed doors.

Friend Of Princess Diana Says Prince Charles Made ‘Devastating’ Confession Before Wedding

The ITV docuseries The Diana Interview: Revenge of a Princess featured claims from a woman named Penny Thornton who said Princess Diana told her about a conversation she had with her then-fiance Prince Charles that left her considering calling off the wedding entirely. Allegedly, Charles made a confession the night before their televised wedding that had a “devastating” effect on young Diana.

Camilla Parker Bowles Sent ‘Mafia Thug’ Note To Princess Diana Before Wedding To Prince Charles

A new series from CNN, Diana, featured a note reportedly sent to Princess Diana from Camilla Parker Bowles, whose years-long affair with Prince Charles is a matter of public record. Though the note, on its surface, seemed totally innocent, writer and broadcaster Bidisha Mamata explained why it actually was quite the intimidating message, going so far as to call it a “real mafia thug move.”

The Story Behind Princess Diana’s Iconic LBD Was More Than ‘Getting Revenge’

Commonly known as the “revenge dress,” the saucy black dress Princess Diana wore to a 1996 Vanity Fair fundraising event was likened at the time to the shot heard ‘round the world. Diana wore the dress just a short while after Prince Charles confessed to having an affair with his now-wife Parker Bowles. Despite its well-known status in pop culture as a dress worn to thumb her nose at both her erstwhile husband and the royal family in general, the story behind the dress reveals it was about so much more than just getting revenge.

