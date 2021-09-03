Prince Charles Demands Prince Harry Repay $12 Million, Meghan Markle Banned From UK, Plus More Hot Royal Gossip

This week in royal gossip has been another crazy one. Amid new developments in Meghan Markle’s bullying investigation, the tabloids have been spinning stories of their own about what’s going on behind the scenes in the British royal family.

One report we discovered this week claimed Prince Charles was putting his foot down with his youngest son, Prince Harry, and had ordered the red-haired prince to repay a multi-million dollar sum to the royal family.

Meanwhile, another royal report insisted that Meghan Markle’s video released in honor of her 40th birthday had rubbed those in the royal orbit the wrong way, resulting in the duchess being banned from the UK.

Speaking of the duchess, one rumor we encountered said Markle and her husband had finally introduced their daughter, Lilibet Diana, to a member of the royal family we honestly didn’t expect.

Here’s everything you need to know about royal news this week.

Prince Charles Orders Meghan Markle, Prince Harry To Repay $12 Million To Royal Family?

According to a recent story out of the Globe, Prince Charles was furious about his daughter-in-law’s video announcing a charity initiative in honor of her birthday. A source told the outlet that Charles believed the Duchess of Sussex was mocking his mother, Queen Elizabeth, in the video and the tabloid insisted, “The slight is going to cost her!”

While Markle was apparently able to walk all over her husband, Prince Harry, with a source accusing her of “using him to achieve mega-stardom,” his father will be a much more difficult nut to crack. Already, Charles has thought up a scheme to hit the couple where it really hurts: their wallet.

To check out the full report, including why Prince Charles has ordered the couple to pay him a whopping $12 million, click here.

Meghan Markle Banned From The UK After Insulting The Queen With Mocking Video?

Meghan Markle took quite the beating from the Globe this week, after the publication accused the duchess of mocking Queen Elizabeth in her birthday video. One royal insider snitched to the outlet, ​​“I’m told the royals are seething over the video.”

The royal family apparently doesn’t plan on taking this slight laying down, the source continued. “After being accused of racism, being abusive parents and not helping Meghan when she was suicidal, the royals are retaliating,” in order to “stop Meghan shamelessly trading off her royal title.” The first step in their revenge against Markle is to ban her from the UK entirely.

To see what other plans the royal family apparently has for Markle, check out our full report here.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Introduce Kate Middleton To Lilibet Via FaceTime?

A surprising report out of New Idea indicates that Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have managed to put their bad blood behind them. The tabloid claimed the two royal wives did so in order to make sure newborn Lilibet Diana had a chance to have a relationship with her royal relatives.

Apparently, it was Prince Harry who offered the first olive branch after Middleton warmly indicated that she was so excited to meet the youngest member of the royal family. There is still one hitch, of course, that’s casting a pall over the happy time.

Want to know how Markle reacted to Middleton’s overtures? Click here to see the full report.

