Joey Fecci, Nashville Chef, Dies at 26 While Running Marathon

Chef Joey Fecci tragically passed away a few miles short of finishing a Nashville half-marathon on Saturday, April 27. He was only 26 years old.

Fecci died despite receiving immediate medical care during the St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Nashville Marathon, according to a report by Nashville’s WSMV.

Fecci was discovered unresponsive during the Shelby Park segment of the race. An on-site medical team promptly provided him with emergency care. Subsequently, he was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Nashville Police Confirmed Chef Joey Fecci Died of Natural Causes Following the Marathon

On Monday, his family issued a statement to confirm his passing. “It is with unbearable grief and immense sorrow that we share our dear and beloved Joey transitioned to the other side on Saturday, April 27th,” Fecci’s family said, per WSMV.

“He was a bright light of inspiration and positivity to everyone that was blessed to cross paths with him,” his family added. “[Joey] was a treasured son, brother, boyfriend, and friend to so many. He leaves behind a broken family that loves him so very much.”

Nashville police have confirmed that Fecci’s death was due to natural causes and is not the subject of an investigation.

A GoFundMe Campaign Has Been Established to Offer a Scholarship in Fecci’s Name

Fecci’s journey into the culinary world took its first steps in Somers, New York, his hometown. Starting at the young age of 15, he embarked on his career by taking on roles as a busboy, pizza chef, and garde manger at Lucia Restaurant.

He studied culinary arts at The Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York, then interned at Charlie Palmer’s Michelin-starred Aureole in Las Vegas. He also worked at Michelin-starred Spiaggia in Chicago, collaborating with Tony Mantuano. Further refining his skills, he became chef de partie at Per Se in New York City.

In 2020, he collaborated once again with Mantuano, taking a position at Yolan, located in The Joseph Hotel, Nashville. His culinary skills swiftly earned him a promotion from head sous chef to chef de cuisine by 2022. In February, Fecci declared his decision to leave Yolan.

At Yolan, he led the research and development of events and menus, working with notable chefs like Top Chef winner Joe Flamm.

A GoFundMe campaign has been established in memory of Fecci to offer a scholarship to a promising culinary student. To date, they have raised over $66,000 of a $75,000 goal.