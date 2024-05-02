brittany-mahomes-shares-behind-the-scenes-photos-from-vegas-charity-weekend

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie Brittany Mahomes is still basking in the afterglow of hubby Patrick Mahomes’ epic charity bash in Vegas.

On Wednesday, the influencer and Kansas City Current co-owner took to her Instagram to share a series of behind-the-scenes photos from the swanky proceedings.

In the series of candid shots, Brittany offered her nearly two million Instagram followers a closer glimpse at her outfits from the weekend. These fashion statements include jeans adorned with crystals that normally go for over 1,300 bucks.

In her Wednesday post, she showcased multiple photographs featuring herself in her striking outfit for the charity event—one capturing her relaxed with a drink, and another alongside pal Miranda Hogue. Brittany also included a playful picture of the group posing in an elevator mirror.

Brittany Mahomes captioned the Instagram post “Vegas,” complemented by a fire emoji. (Images via Instagram / @brittanylynne)

The location of where they got their drinks remains unknown. However, the celebrations began with the Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Taylor Swift at Easy’s Cocktail Lounge at the Aria Resort & Casino on Friday night.

Brittany with real estate mogul pal Miranda Hogue. (Image via Instagram / @brittanylynne)

Brittany Mahomes Let Her Children Tag Along for Her Fun Filled Vegas Trip

While Brittany didn’t post any pictures with the billionaire pop queen, she shared some charming photos of her children—three-year-old daughter Sterling Skye and one-year-old son Bronze. The tiny tykes spent time on the course with their parents during the multi-day Vegas charity golf tournament.

Patrick and Brittany enjoy a candid moment on the course. (Image via Instagram / @brittanylynne)

Brittany shared several photos of her children thoroughly enjoying themselves on the swanky gold course. She also included candid snaps of the tots riding along in the golf cart with their mom and pop, enjoying the pool and playing in an arcade.

The Mahomes kids joined Brittany and Patrick on the Vegas golf course on Saturday. (Image via Instagram / @brittanylynne)

Though Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift did not participate in the Vegas golf match, the dotting ladies politely supported their partners from the sidelines.

The weekend’s fundraising total is a bit of a mystery, but it’s safe to bet it was a hefty sum, with a significant nudge from Swift’s eleventh-hour generosity. At the auction on Saturday, Kelce said the “So High School” crooner, whom he called his “significant other,” donated four Eras Tour tickets.

The tickets, which are valid for any of Taylor Swift’s remaining shows in the US, fetched an impressive $80,000.