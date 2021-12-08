Prince Charles Allegedly Struggling With Faltering Health, Queen Elizabeth Demands Harry, Meghan Stripped Of Titles, And More Royal Rumors

This week’s tabloids have hit the stands, so we’re up to date on the latest gossip surrounding the British royal family. One report we encountered claims Queen Elizabeth ordered her son and heir Prince Charles to strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of their titles. This new alleged demand comes after Markle used her title in a letter to Congress.

Meanwhile, Harry has been accused of begging older brother Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, for help with stopping his own American bride.

Finally, we ran across an article that claims the queen isn’t the only member of the royal family dealing with health issues. Prince Charles is allegedly frail and struggling with his own faltering health.

The tabloids this week contained these rumors and many more, but these are definitely the juiciest rumors of the lot.

Queen Elizabeth Tells Prince Charles To Strip Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Of Their Titles?

(Jack Hill-WPA Pool / Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly furious with the conduct of her grandson, Prince Harry, and his wife Meghan Markle according to this week’s edition of Woman’s Day. The tabloid claims the 95-year-old monarch is so angry with the way the two royal renegades have been acting in recent months that she’s given the order to her son Prince Charles to have them stripped of their titles.

What specifically drove the queen to such drastic actions, and why she’s refusing to do it herself, can be read here.

Prince Harry Begging Prince William, Kate Middleton For Help Stopping Meghan Markle?

(Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Prince Harry has apparently grown tired of having his American wife, Meghan Markle, embarrass him, another report from Woman’s Day claims. Frustrated with Markle’s alleged inability to lay low, Harry supposedly orchestrated a secret meeting with Prince William and Kate Middleton after Markle engaged in a series of silly antics during a visit to the Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Read why Prince Harry is starting to feel like a “performing clown” by clicking here.

Prince Charles Frail And Struggling With Faltering Health?

(Getty Images)

According to a recent edition of New Idea, the stress of waiting his turn for the throne has thrown Prince Charles into a new health crisis that has some palace insiders worried. “Charles is no spring chicken anymore. The global travel takes its toll on him — not to mention all the problems back at the palace,” one insider tattled.

How his mother’s health crisis has allegedly negatively impacted his health, and what else insiders are saying, can be found through here.

