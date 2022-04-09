Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson Committed Royal Faux Pas In Since-Deleted Instagram Post

Prince Andrew’s ex-wife and current housemate Sarah Ferguson caused a stir after the Duchess of York posted, then deleted, Andrew’s musings about the Falklands War on the anniversary of the day it began in 1982, Andrew, famously, fought in the war as a young man, and the experienced left him “changed,” something he’d previously hinted at in his disastrous Newsnight interview. However, that unsavory connection seemingly wasn’t the faux pas that caused Ferguson to delete the post.

This is far from the first time Sarah Ferguson has spoken glowingly of her ex-husband Prince Andrew. Even as controversy surrounds the Duke of York over his previous association with Jeffrey Epstein and the recent settlement he reached with a woman who accused him of sexual assault when she was 17 years old, Ferguson has proven that she is firmly in Andrew’s corner.

The day before Andrew’s catastrophic interview with Newsnight aired, Ferguson wrote a long, flattering post on Instagram about Andrew, stating that she was “deeply supportive and proud of this giant of a principled man, that dares to put his shoulder to the wind and stands firm with his sense of honour and truth.”

Ferguson has only posted twice more about Andrew, whom she divorced in 1996 but still lives with at the Royal Lodge in Windsor. In 2020, she wished the Duke of York a happy 60th birthday. That same year, she also posted an intimate snap of herself, Andrew, and their daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, in honor of International Family Day. Her posts about Prince Andrew trickled to a stop around the same time that he stepped back from his royal duties. At the time, he explained his decision in a statement released via Buckingham Palace.

“It has become clear to me over the past few days that my association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family’s work and the valuable work going on in the many organizations and charities that I am proud to support,” he said, continuing, “Therefore, I have asked Her Majesty if I can step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission.”

After stepping back, Andrew was sued in US courts by Virginia Giuffre and later stripped of his military titles, patronages, and His Royal Highness status. That last part is what makes Ferguson’s now-deleted post so awkward. On April 2, the same day that the undeclared Falklands War began in 1982, Ferguson dedicated an Instagram post to Andrew, who served in the war. He reminisced about his experience, which she shared, but it was how the post was signed that likely led to its deletion.

The post was signed, “Written by HRH The Duke of York,” which is no longer how Andrew is allowed to sign his name. The post was quickly deleted, but not before Andrew’s recollection of the Falklands War stirred other recollections of his poorly received Newsnight interview.

During that interview, Andrew made the bizarre claim that he hadn’t been able to sweat since his service in the Falklands in an attempt to refute claims from one of Epstein’s victims that he sweated profusely during their encounter. Ironically, he was visibly sweaty during the interview. Ferguson is already very sparing with posts about her housemate and ex-husband, and this incident probably won’t influence her to change that anytime soon.

