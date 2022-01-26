Royal Staffers Come Forward With Stories Of ‘Entitled’ Prince Andrew Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Prince Andrew just can’t seem to escape bad press these days. The prince was accused of sexual assault by Virginia Guiffres, who alleges she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein and forced to have sex with Andrew. Now, as his court date nears, royal staffers are spilling secrets about the prince’s private life.

Andrew And Charles Battled It Out Over A Bathroom

According to a former Buckingham Palace maid, Andrew and his brother Prince Charles once got into an argument over a bathroom. Royals: they’re just like us! The maid, Janette McGowan, claims the fight was so bad between the brothers that Queen Elizabeth had to intervene.

The fight took place because Andrew placed his toiletries in a bathroom that Charles apparently wanted to use. “We were told not to move anything and not to touch anything in that bathroom because there was an ‘ongoing situation,’” McGowan told The Sun.

“When members of the Royal Family travel to Sandringham they are each allocated rooms and a bathroom,” McGowan explained. “But Prince Andrew took the bathroom that was allocated for the Prince of Wales and he wouldn’t budge and refused to take his stuff out of it. It turned into a bizarre stand-off.” According to the former maid, the queen had to step in to “defuse the situation.”

“She actually had to have words with Andrew and say to him that he had to use the other bathroom and that was when he finally backed down,” McGowan said. Bathroom squabbles are natural for siblings, and you might assume the princes were behaving like any other children trying to defend their territory.

However, this fight took place in 1999, when both Andrew and Charles were fully grown adults. “He was almost 40 at the time,” McGowan remembered. “It was very odd behavior for someone of that age.”

The Royals Are Embarrassed By Andrew’s Tantrums

Apparently, this isn’t the only time Andrew has made a scene over something minor. According to an anonymous servant, the prince would “shout and scream” if someone rearranged or misplaced the teddy bears he kept in his bedroom.

These outbursts embarrass the royal family, and it seems as if Queen Elizabeth has finally had enough of Andrew’s behavior. The upcoming sexual assault trial has been humiliating for the royal family, and the queen recently stripped Andrew of his royal and military titles, insisting that he face the courts as a private citizen.

