Prince Andrew Receives Weekend Visits From Concerned Royals Amid Eviction War With King Charles

As rumors continue to circulate about his eviction war with his brother King Charles III, several concerned royal family members have been making weekend visits to Prince Andrew.

Videos by Suggest

HELLO! reports that Prince Andrew’s “loyal and protective daughters” Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are taking turns visiting with him on the weekends at the Royal Lodge. This is the 30-bedroom mansion that the Duke of York refuses to leave despite King Charles III evicting him nearly two years ago.

In early Feb. 2023, King Charles III decided to kick Prince Andrew out of the Royal Lodge as part of the punishment for his sexual assault scandals. Andrew has been living in the Royal Lodge with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

King Charles III is in charge of the lease which the prince took over following the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, in 2002. The eviction was part of the king’s attempt to cut off Prince Andrew’s allowance.

“The King has made it clear that Buckingham Palace is no place for Prince Andrew,” a royal insider stated last year. “First his office closed last year and now his sleeping quarters.

Upon moving out of the Royal Lodge, Prince Andrew is set to move into Frogmore Cottage, the 5,000-square-foot, four-bed, four-bath former residence that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lived in before they moved to America.

The Duke of York has experienced a never-ending downfall over the past five years following his “Newsnight” interview. He declared that he didn’t regret his friendship with American financier and child sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein. He noted the friendship had led to “opportunities” that were “actually very useful” for him.

Prince Andrew stepped down from his public roles within the royal family after the disastrous interview.

Prince Andrew’s Daughters Beatrice and Eugenie Remain ‘Steadfast’ in Their Support

Meanwhile, royal sources revealed that Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are continuing to remain loyal and support their father Prince Andrew, despite his scandals.

“The Duke’s changed circumstances have renewed the focus on his daughters,” the sources shared with HELLO! “Both young mothers who are juggling careers and support for their patronages with concern for their father and stepping out to support the King and Prince of Wales, when required.”

The insiders also said that the princesses are “keeping a watchful eye on their father and doing what they can to boost his morale.”

“The girls take the grandchildren to visit him most weekends,” the sources continued. “They are spending far more time with him now than they have done in recent years. They are quite close to their father; they seem to be quite protective towards him.”