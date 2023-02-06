Disgraced Prince Andrew Reportedly Booted From Plush Buckingham Palace Apartment

Prince Andrew is being stripped of yet another royal privilege. King Charles III has evicted his brother from Buckingham Palace as part of his ongoing punishment for the sexual assault scandals that recently rocked the royals.

Like many senior royals, Andrew has long maintained an apartment at Buckingham Palace, where he stays while he’s in London. The prince also has a home at Windsor Castle; the Royal Lodge, where he lives with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

The Sun recently reported that Andrew will have to say goodbye to his London digs due to Charles’ ongoing renovations of the palace. His possessions have already been removed, with no plans to put them back after the renovations are finished.

“The King has made it clear that Buckingham Palace is no place for Prince Andrew,” a source told the outlet about Andrew’s ousting from the palace. “First his office closed last year and now his sleeping quarters.

The source continued, “Andrew loved having a suite at Buckingham Palace where he was not only set up for marital life with Sarah Ferguson but used it as a bachelor’s pad after his divorce. He brought back a string of new girlfriends to his home in the Palace—even model Caprice.”

Andrew might have gotten kicked out of Buckingham Palace, but that doesn’t mean he will no longer have a royal residence to stay in when he visits London. The prince can join other royal family members at locations like Kensington Palace and or St. James Palace.

However, the prince might not be too excited about his move to a different royal residence. “A bachelor’s flat in St James’s Palace doesn’t have the same allure for a single man,” The Sun’s source shared.

Not only has Andrew been removed from Buckingham Palace and his former offices, but he has also been stripped of all his royal duties amid the allegations of sexual assault leveled at him by Virginia Guiffre.

Andrew was friends with notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. Guiffre, one of Epstein’s victims, claimed she had been forced to have sex with him while underage. A lawsuit was brought against the prince, which was settled out of court for an undisclosed sum.

He also had to sell his Swiss ski chalet to settle a lawsuit brought against him and Ferguson alleging that the couple owed the house’s owner $9 million. Andrew reportedly sold the chalet for $23.7 million, which undoubtedly helped him pay Guiffre’s settlement.

Andrew’s removal from Buckingham Palace is just the latest royal privilege that he has lost as a result of the ongoing scandal. Many are not surprised that King Charles hopes to distance himself and the throne from Andrew amid his scandals.