Police Make Decision on Charges in Alan Ritchson Assault Case as Bodycam Video Surfaces

Days after the physical altercation between War Machine star Alan Ritchson and his neighbor, law enforcement has decided whether or not the actor will be charged.

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According to WSMV 4, the Brentwood Police Department and Williamson County District Attorney’s Office confirmed that the investigation was completed and no criminal charges would be pursued.

Upon review of the video footage and witness statements, law enforcement officials said Ritchson’s actions were found to be “self-defense.”

“Although a potential reckless endangerment charge was considered, Mr. Ritchson declined to pursue charges,” the officials added.

The case has been officially closed.

The Neighbor Accused Ritchson of Speeding Through the Neighborhood on His Motorcycle

The disgruntled neighbor, Ronnie Taylor, previously spoke out. He told TMZ that the tension between him and Ritchson began after he called out the actor for speeding through the neighborhood on his motorcycle.

The day before the altercation, Taylor said not only did Ritchson speed in the neighborhood, but the actor was also excessively “revving his engine and disturbing the peace.”

Admittedly, Taylor said he had given Ritchson the middle finger. The actor responded to him by giving the same gesture.

The neighbor said things escalated the next day, when Ritchson was on his bike again.

Taylor had told the actor, “Can you f—ing stop this, please?”

That was when the scuffle between Ritchson and Taylor began. A video of the altercation showed the duo fighting as Ritchson’s sons sat on their own bikes in the street. At one point, one of them was pointing at Taylor.

Taylor further claimed that he had bruises and swelling following the altercation. However, he didn’t go to the hospital. He also appeared on TMZ Live to discuss the situation.

The neighbor also told the media outlet that he wasn’t aware Ritchson was a famous actor before the altercation. He then added that he just wanted Ritchson to slow down.