‘War Machine’ Star Alan Ritchson Accused of Beating Man in Suburban Beatdown

War Machine star Alan Ritchson is facing legal woes after allegedly beating a man over the weekend.

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According to TMZ, the actor was apparently involved in a physical altercation with a neighbor in Tennessee. The man, identified as Ronnie Taylor, told the media outlet that the incident started when Ritchson was riding his motorcycle through their neighborhood on Saturday.

The neighbor claimed that Ritchson had been “flying at excessive speed” while “revving his engine and disturbing the peace.”

Although he admitted to flipping Ritchson off, Taylor said that the actor also made the same gesture.

The next day, Ritchson was spotted allegedly speeding on his motorcycle through the neighborhood once again; this time, two children were on their own bikes. The situation led Taylor to finally say something.

“Can you f—ing stop this, please?” Taylor asked Ritchson.

That’s when things took a turn. Taylor claimed that Ritchson punched him in the face and then kicked him. The actor then fell off his bike, got back, and tried to run Taylor off.

The altercation continued with Ritchson allegedly hitting Taylor in the back of his head. Taylor claimed Ritchson hit him “at least four times” while he was on the ground. He further noted that the fight left him with bruises and swelling.

Although he was injured, Taylor said he did not go to the hospital following the altercation. He told law enforcement that other neighbors witnessed the incident.

Police further told TMZ that an investigation is being opened about the alleged incident. However, no arrests have been made so far.

The Video of the Fight Surfaces on Social Media

Not long after it was first reported, video of the fight surfaced online.

In the 50-second clip, Taylor and Ritchson are seen scuffling on the ground before both get up and walk away from each other. Taylor is noticeably yelling at Ritchson as the actor picks up his helmet and motorcycle on the street.

Ritchson is then seen pushing his driving his bike on the grass before getting back on the road and driving off.

The children, who appear to be Ritchson’s sons, were seen pointing at Taylor as he yelled at the actor.

🚨🎥 EXCLUSIVE: "Reacher" star Alan Ritchson might've thought he was still shooting an episode of his popular show Sunday, because he allegedly beat the hell out of a neighbor in Tennessee. 👀 pic.twitter.com/ljz3oEFGI0 — TMZ (@TMZ) March 23, 2026

X users commented on the situation.

“From the looks of that neighborhood they were probably upset about the motorcycle noise,” one X user wrote. “The fact the guy walked out of his house to confront him makes me believe this wasn’t Ritchson’s fault. He likely just finished it.”

Another X user noted, “My guess. The actor driving with his kids and the guy comes out in the middle of the road causing the actor to crash. Then arguments happen then the person started filming.”