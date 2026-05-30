legendary-music-mogul-hospitalized

Clive Davis, the influential music mogul who helped shepherd the careers of legends like Whitney Houston and Janis Joplin, has been hospitalized.

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According to TMZ and Rolling Stone, the 94-year-old was hospitalized in New York City on May 29. He’s reportedly suffering from an upper respiratory infection. However, a spokesperson for Davis insisted he was admitted “out of an abundance of caution,” and would likely be released after 24 to 48 hours.

Music mogul Clive Davis attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala on January 31, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Meanwhile, Davis, who also co-founded Bad Boy Records with Sean “Diddy” Combs and is known for throwing Pre-Grammy parties since the 1970s, has suffered health setbacks in the past. His 2021 Pre-Grammy gala was pushed back due to his Bell’s Palsy.

For younger readers, to say the music mogul’s career has been prolific would be an understatement. Davis was president of Columbia Records from 1967 to 1973. Then he went on to found Arista Records, which he ran from 1974 to 2000. Next, from 2002 to 2008, he was CEO of the RCA Music Group. Currently, he serves as chief creative officer of Sony Music Entertainment.

Babyface, Clive Davis, and Monica onstage during the 2025 Apollo Theater Spring Benefit in New York City in 2025. (Photo by Shahar Azran/Getty Images)

He’s credited with signing huge acts like Houston, Pink Floyd, Bruce Springsteen, Billy Joel, Aerosmith, and Sly and the Family Stone. He also worked with artists like Alicia Keys, Kelly Clarkson, and Janis Joplin.

In 2000, Davis was also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.