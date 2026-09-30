‘Pretty Little Liars’ Star’s 13-Year-Old Daughter Dies Suddenly

Actor Chad Lowe, best known for his role on Pretty Little Liars, and his wife, producer Kim Painter are mourning the sudden loss of their 13-year-old daughter Fiona.

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“We are deeply heartbroken by the loss of our beloved Fiona,” the Lowe family said in a statement on September 29 shared by People.

They’re remembering Fiona as “a loving young girl who was smart, creative, and loved to dance.”

“She was adored by her sisters and she was deeply loved by her parents. In fact, she was the light of our lives.”

“Her passing is devastating for our entire family and we ask for prayers and privacy at this time. If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please reach out to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988.”

Fiona Hepler Lowe was born on November 12, 2012. She is the second of Lowe and Painter’s three daughters.

Last year, Lowe shared a picture of Fiona on his Instagram to celebrate her 13th birthday.

“Celebrating Fiona officially becoming a teen today!! Keep dancing through life FiBear! Love you soooo much!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” he wrote.

In light of Fiona’s death, fans are leaving comments to offer their sympathy.

“What a beautiful young person and what a profound loss. This is numbing news,” one person wrote.

“Omg. This is devastating. What an angel🥹 what a sweet girl. Sending the biggest prayers your way,” another person wrote.

“I am so unbelievably sorry to hear the news. There are no words. Sending love, thoughts, and prayers to you and your family. 💔💔💔”