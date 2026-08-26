President Donald Trump Orders Nationwide Tribute to Dolly Parton

As a nationwide tribute to country music legend Dolly Parton following her passing at the age of 80, President Donald Trump has ordered all US flags to be lowered.

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Not long after the news of Parton’s death broke, the world leader took to his Truth Social platform to pay tribute to the late country music legend.

“Very sad to report that Dolly Parton, one of the greatest Country singers, and far beyond, EVER, has just passed away,” he wrote. “This is a true loss for millions of people. There has never been anyone like her, and never will.”

The president further announced, “In her honor, I am lowering the American flag throughout the United States for a one week period beginning tonight at 6:00PM. Rest in Peace, Dolly! The World loves you.”

Parton Passed Away Following a Brief Battle With Cancer

Parton’s reps confirmed that she passed away on August 25 following a brief battle with cancer.

“Our beloved Dolly Parton spent her life and career bringing joy, laughter, hope and integrity into everything she touched,” the reps’ statement reads. “Her unmatched generosity reached the lives of countless people whom she would never meet, yet she was always there to offer a helping hand.”

The reps further shared, “Whether it be the hundreds of millions of books donated through her invaluable Imagination Library or funding research that helped create a lifesaving vaccine used around the world, Dolly’s unconditional love for all people was the guiding force for her lasting impact.”

“After bravely facing a brief battle with cancer, Dolly departed her Earthly life today at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center, surrounded by loved ones,” they added.

Parton was reportedly admitted to Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center last Friday. Before her passing, she was struggling with kidney and autoimmune issues.

Fans grew concerned for Parton last fall after her sister asked them to pray. She later reassured everyone that she was doing just fine. However, in recent months, Parton was forced to cancel various public appearances and events. She would cite health issues that were keeping her home.















