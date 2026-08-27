emmy-nominated-actress-reveals-she-secretly-got-married

An Emmy-nominated actress and star of the acclaimed comedy series Ted Lasso recently revealed she’d quietly gotten married.

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While making the rounds promoting the latest season of Ted Lasso, in which Juno Temple was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for all three previous seasons, the 37-year-old dropped the big marriage news.

“I got married,” Temple revealed on Virgin Radio UK’s TFI Unplugged podcast earlier this month. Unsurprisingly, her co-stars Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham and Brendan Hunt let go a series of cheers for the Fargo actress for sharing the news publicly.

Juno Temple alongside her ‘Ted Lasso’ co-stars Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham on ‘TFI Unplugged.’ (Image via YouTube/TFI Unplugged)



However, Temple pulled back on any details about the nuptials, only that her marriage to fellow actor Michal Szymanski went down “in the last two years. She added that she and Szymanski “met on season 2” on the hit show, back in 2021.

Juno Temple and Her Husband Have an Interesting Showbiz Meet-Cute…

Meanwhile, it seems the courtship was a bit unorthodox. Temple recalled that Szymanski was employed as Waddingham’s driver at the time, catching the Killer Joe star’s eye.

“She said, ‘Can I ask him on a date?’ I was like, ‘Yes, you can. He’s gorgeous,’ ” Waddingham explained about Temple asking for permission to court the studly driver.

“He was driving Hannah. They had a secret code where I could go meet them, and accidentally Hannah’s appointments would run over,” Temple added through laughter.

Of course, Waddington approved of Temple getting married to Szymanski.

“They are the greatest oxygen to each other,” she insisted. “Beautiful, beautiful.”

Temple also revealed she bought a house with her new(ish) husband, but quietly sidestepped just where their humble abode is.

At the recent Los Angeles premiere of Ted Lasso season 4, the couple was spotted together on the red carpet. The actress swatted down any questions about her husband, simply blurting, “We met on Ted Lasso!”