Rapper Dies in Stabbing, Woman Charged With Manslaughter

A woman is facing manslaughter charges after fatally stabbing Houston, Texas rapper Judy World last month.

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According to court records obtained by Click 2 Houston, the stabbing occurred in July on the 11900 block of Bat Sheva Lane.

The suspect was identified as Kayla Wynita Rodgers.

Judy World, whose real name is Krystal Jordan, was found by Houston police officers with multiple stab wounds.

Although Houston Fire Department paramedics transported her to a nearby hospital, the rapper was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Rodgers was reportedly at the scene following the stabbing and was arrested without incident. She was booked into the Harris County Jail.

The rapper was survived by her 10-year-old daughter.

The Rapper’s Family Speaks Out Following the Stabbing

While speaking to Fox 26, Judy World’s mother, Keia Jordan, revealed that Rodgers is the sister of the rapper’s boyfriend.

Jordan also revealed that she is seeking justice and believes Rodgers should be charged with murder, instead of manslaughter.

Along with her mother, the rapper’s brother, Ravion Walker, said she was an inspiration to those around her.

Walker further noted that the family appreciates support from his sister’s fans and the community.

The rapper’s sister, Keiara Walker, has also started a GoFundMe for the family.

“We are raising funds to help cover Krystal’s funeral costs and to support her daughter’s living expenses,” the fundraiser’s description reads. “My niece is now facing life without her mom, and my family is doing everything we can to provide her with stability and comfort during this heartbreaking time.”

Keiara then shared, “My mother is grieving the loss of her baby daughter, and my brothers and I are mourning our sister. We want to honor Krystal’s memory and ensure her child is cared for, but we need help to do so.”

Keiara further shared that “the pain of losing Krystal is something” she and the family are struggling to process. “The suddenness of her passing has left us unprepared for the expenses and challenges ahead.”

The GoFundMe has raised more than $7,800. Its goal is $10,000.