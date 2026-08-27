Dollywood Closes Brand New Ride ‘to Adjust the Timing’

Hours before Dolly Parton passed away, the country music legend’s theme park, Dollywood, announced the closure of its new ride to adjust to “the timing.”

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In a statement on its website, Dollywood revealed its new attraction, NightFlight Expedition, would be closed through Sunday, Aug. 30.

“As part of on-going ride rehearsal, the manufacturer has asked for additional time to adjust the timing of the ride’s turntable to ensure a quality experience for this unique part of the attraction,” the statement reads. “Check Dollywood social channels for an update later this week.”

As previously reported, Dollywood described NightFlight Expedition as a hybrid coaster and whitewater river ride with Cora and Jasper Oakley leading riders on an “extraordinary journey” to discover the mystery of the legendary Secret Lake.

The attraction features four adventures. They are soaring over the Smokies, plunging into whitewater rapids, combing a mountainside, and navigating a mysterious lake.

“Embarking on a daring journey aboard remarkable vehicles, adventurers will experience four thrilling experiences in a first-of-its-kind attraction,” the park stated. “As they fly through the Smokies, conquer raging rapids, climb mountain peaks, and glide across a shimmering lake. Follow the roots and light the way!”



NightFlight Expedition also features in an indoor, weather-independent 44,000-square-foot facility, which is larger than four football fields.

“NightFlight Expedition joins the twelve other attractions of Wildwood Grove to continue the story of this hidden land just beyond the hollow log,” the amusement park added. “As Dollywood’s newest land grows in size, so does its charm, making it an even more wonderful place for families to have fun, relax, and be together surrounded by the beauty of the Smoky Mountains.”

Dollywood Mourns Dolly Parton

Following the news that Dolly Parton suddenly passed away at the age of 80, Dollywood released a statement.

With heavy hearts, the Dollywood family mourns the passing of our beloved Dreamer-in-Chief, Dolly Parton,” the statement reads. “Everyone at Dollywood shares the sorrow of countless people around the world touched by Dolly’s warmth, wisdom, and generous spirit.

The amusement park further shared, “Dolly’s heartfelt wish was that Dollywood always remain a place of joy, hope and togetherness—a space where families and friends could honor her memory, not with silence, but with laughter, music and shared dreams.”

Eugene Naughton, Dollywood Parks and Resorts President, also stated, “The greatest privilege of my life has been helping Dolly bring her dreams to life at Dollywood. Dolly’s heart was as vast as the mountains she cherished, and her compassion knew no bounds. She inspired generations to dream boldly and love deeply. While we grieve her loss, we are honored and committed to carry her light forward. Her legacy will continue to shine in every melody sung, every smile shared, and every dream kindled within these gates.”

Dollywood first opened in 1986. The park was previously launched in the mid-1960s under a different name. Parton bought it in 1985 with a mission to build a new amusement park.



