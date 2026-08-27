another-well-liked-comedy-series-was-just-canceled

A fan favorite The Office alum’s latest comedy series just got a pink slip, canceled after just one season.

Videos by Suggest

The Mindy Kaling-created Hulu series Not Suitable For Work won’t be getting a second season with the streamer, according to Variety.

The series, which Kaling also executive produced, focused on “work-obsessed 20-somethings striving for professional success and, if they have time, personal happiness in Manhattan’s most glamorous neighborhood, Murray Hill.” The show, which dropped in June, starred Ella Hunt, Avantika, Will Angus, Jack Martin, Nicholas Duvernay and Jay Ellis.

Avantika, Mindy Kaling, and Ella Hunt attend Hulu’s “Not Suitable For Work” New York Premiere at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge on May 28, 2026, in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

While the comedy series wasn’t exactly a critical darling (it has a 54% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes), it did enjoy an avid fanbase (illustrated by the 82% audience rating on the same platform).

There is a glimmer of hope for fans: Variety reports that Warner Bros. TV, which produces the series, is shopping around for another home for the comedy show.

Mindy Kaling Reacts to Not Suitable For Work Getting Canceled

Meanwhile, Kaling took to Instagram on Aug. 25 to share her disappointment with fans.

“I love this show, I loved making this show, I love these people, and I love all of you for all your sweet comments, messages, edits and for watching @notsuitableforwork ❤️❣️,” she wrote alongside a series of behind-the-scenes shots.

Of course, fans took to the comments section to show their support for the show and Kaling.

“NETFLIX, PEACOCK OR PRIME – you know what to do !!!” one top comment read. “This is unacceptable; we need to find you a new home,” a second fan added. “Take it to HBO or another network please! We need to know what’s next!!” a third fan chimed in.

That said, it’s not all bad news for Kaling. Her pro basketball-themed show Running Point (which stars Kate Hudson) recently got picked up by Netflix for a third season.