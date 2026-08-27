‘His Majesty the King’s Health ‌Deteriorated ⁠Over the Weekend’: Concerning Update on Health of Norway’s Monarch

The health of Norway’s King Harald has deteriorated in recent weeks, according to a new health update.

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According to ABC News, palace officials revealed that the King is in “very serious condition” as his health continues to decline.

The update has prompted Queen Sonja and Crown Prince Haakon to cancel their upcoming engagements.

King Harald has hemolytic anemia and has been on sick leave for several weeks. He was recently admitted to the National Hospital in Oslo on August 17. Although his condition was stabilized following a bacterial blood infection, palace officials have grown concerned about his worsening health.

While King Harald remains hospitalized, Prince Haakon is serving as regent.

Harald has been King of Norway since 1991. He announced in 2024 that he would step back from his public duties. However, he ruled out stepping down from the throne, noting that he made a lifelong vow to be king.

He is the oldest-reigning monarch in Europe. Along with Prince Haakon, King Harald is the father of Princess Märtha Louise. He and Queen Sonja have been married since 1968.

Norway’s Prime Minister Cancels Plans and Makes Official Announcement About the King’s Health

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, who canceled a work trip to Germany, spoke out about the situation.

“I stand together with the entire country as we now send our warmest thoughts to the king and the rest of the royal family,” Støre stated. “I am confident that the king is being well taken care of, and that he is receiving good and compassionate treatment.”

“The whole nation is with us as we send warm thoughts to the king and the rest of the royal family,” he added.

King Harald’s hospitalization occurred just a couple of months after Queen Sonja was admitted due to heart issues.