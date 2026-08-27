Fellow Amusement Park Faces Backlash For ‘Tactless’ Response to Dollywood Ticket Prices Remark Following Dolly Parton’s Death

Hersheypark is facing backlash over a tactless response from its social media team about fellow amusement park Dollywood ticket prices.

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The response following the sudden passing of Dollywood’s founder, Dolly Parton. Shortly after the news broke about the country music legend, a Dollywood fan took to X to speak about the amusement park’s ticket prices.

“She kept the prices reasonable in this economy,” the fan wrote. “Lemme support the estate.”

However, Hersheypark responded with, “Our summer tickets are $49.99.”

The response led to some X users slamming Hersheypark.

“Are you guys going to offer an official apology for this TACKLESS post or keep on ignoring it?” one critic asked.

In that response, the amusement park wrote, “We certainly respect your concern. A reply clarifying our ticket price in another conversation was posted without seeing the context of the chain, so we removed it quickly to avoid any confusion or insensitivity over intent. We absolutely apologize for the error.”

Hersheypark also responded with the comment it was referencing, which reads, “$100 was the price of Hersheypark in like 2012-2015 time. That’s perfectly resonable for one off amusement park day ticket in 2026.”

Hersheypark Apologizes Again for the Remark

In a statement to PEOPLE, Hersheypark once again apologized for the remark.

“We join the millions mourning the loss of Dolly Parton, whose generosity, talent, and spirit touched so many,” the amusement park stated. “A member of our social media team noticed inaccurate pricing information about Hersheypark within a post and intended to respond directly just to that individual to correct it, not realizing the reply would appear as a response to a conversation about Dollywood.”

Hersheypark confirmed that its remark was removed once its team identified the issue. “We sincerely apologize for any insensitivity.”

Meanwhile, Dollywood opened the day after Parton’s sudden death at 80.

“Dollywood will be open Wednesday as Dolly wanted,” The park shared. “Always reminding everyone with her signature sparkle — ‘the show must go on.'”

Parton opened Dollywood in 1986 and was involved in its operations over the years.